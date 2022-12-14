Read full article on original website
Enterprise City permit increase for 2023
Enterprise, Ala (WDHN) — Starting the first of January 2023, the City of Enterprise will hike the cost to obtain building permits in the city limits. The city council approved the increase as part of a new ordinance in the September 20 meeting. Residential building permits for new builds,...
Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking
Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
Enterprise park and recreation employee presented award
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Enterprise Parks and Recreation awards employee at a district-wide banquet in Dothan. On Thursday, Enterprise Parks and Rec. Supervisor, James Foster, was awarded ‘Maintenance Staff of the Year’. He joined the department as a Building Maintenance Supervisor in May 2006. His peers recognized...
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
State denies former DA’s request for detailed information for his defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The State of Alabama has asked the court to deny the recent information requests filed by former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson, calling it a “fishing expedition”. Over the past few months, Johnson’s defense has put in motions for the state to reveal...
Lawsuit filed against South Dale County EMS
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against South Dale County EMS, claiming the emergency service failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance for its employees. According to the lawsuit filed on December 14, South Dale County EMS is required to secure insurance coverage...
Critically acclaimed writer and Dothan native holding a book signing in the Circle City
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Pulitzer Prize nominated author and native son, Charles McNair, is returning home for the release tour of his latest novel, The Epicureans, and is bringing some friends from the rolling green hills of Ireland with him. On Tuesday, December 20, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., the Thirsty Pig...
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
Patrick Todd Cannon of Marianna, Florida Arrested as Florida Career Offender by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on December 13, 2022
On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a Florida Career Offender, for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act. Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine. On Tuesday,...
Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving three vehicles near the mall on Ross Clark Circle stalls traffic. Dothan Police and Fire responded to the scene and are currently trying to move the vehicles from the roadway. A reporter is on the scene and there is currently no information...
Connolly admits she's in a treatment program
The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
Thursday night murder victim was given probation two days before his murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —The search for a person(s) who shot and killed a 21-year-old Dothan man on Thursday night continues. Alfonso Morrissette was shot at the Alexander Court Apartments in the chest and later died at Southeast Health on Thursday night. This wasn’t the first time that Morrissette was...
Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports
An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence. Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and...
Alabama Man Finds ‘Good Luck’ Playing Mega Millions In Florida, Winning $2 Million
An Alabama man found his luck in the sunshine state, winning a $2,000,000 Mega Millions prize after choosing a Quick Pick ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed a $2 million prize from the July
Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
TFD responds to Friday structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
1 killed in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
