wdhn.com

Enterprise City permit increase for 2023

Enterprise, Ala (WDHN) — Starting the first of January 2023, the City of Enterprise will hike the cost to obtain building permits in the city limits. The city council approved the increase as part of a new ordinance in the September 20 meeting. Residential building permits for new builds,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking

Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise park and recreation employee presented award

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Enterprise Parks and Recreation awards employee at a district-wide banquet in Dothan. On Thursday, Enterprise Parks and Rec. Supervisor, James Foster, was awarded ‘Maintenance Staff of the Year’. He joined the department as a Building Maintenance Supervisor in May 2006. His peers recognized...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Lawsuit filed against South Dale County EMS

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against South Dale County EMS, claiming the emergency service failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance for its employees. According to the lawsuit filed on December 14, South Dale County EMS is required to secure insurance coverage...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
fosterfollynews.net

Patrick Todd Cannon of Marianna, Florida Arrested as Florida Career Offender by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on December 13, 2022

On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a Florida Career Offender, for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act. Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine. On Tuesday,...
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A crash involving three vehicles near the mall on Ross Clark Circle stalls traffic. Dothan Police and Fire responded to the scene and are currently trying to move the vehicles from the roadway. A reporter is on the scene and there is currently no information...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Connolly admits she's in a treatment program

The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence. Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Troy Messenger

TFD responds to Friday structure fire

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

1 killed in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run

DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
DALEVILLE, AL

