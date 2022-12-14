ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks Township, PA

Kim Smith
3d ago

So sick warehouses in this area. Northampton county used to be a beautiful area to live, nowadays all it is warehouses. Plus shopping centers. SO SAD used to be all farm land and fresh air. Now traffic and pollution . Total MESS!

LehighValleyLive.com

Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.

Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County purchases easement to preserve 125 acres of farmland

BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say

A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon Transit service ends at noon Thursday

Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather. All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service. All LANTA bus...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

