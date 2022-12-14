Read full article on original website
Kim Smith
3d ago
So sick warehouses in this area. Northampton county used to be a beautiful area to live, nowadays all it is warehouses. Plus shopping centers. SO SAD used to be all farm land and fresh air. Now traffic and pollution . Total MESS!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
Retailers sought, renovations to resume at vacant site of Joe’s Deli in downtown Easton
More than three years after the closure of a longtime downtown Easton deli, renovation work at the site is slated to resume. Architect Jeff Martinson got the endorsement of the city’s historic district commission for renovations at 233-235 Northampton St., the former site of Joe’s Deli.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.
Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
Man allegedly shoots Little Caesars manager after not receiving order
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after allegedly firing shots at another man over a pizza. According to police, William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg twice on Friday night to complain about not receiving his order. Investigators...
He led this small Northampton County town out of the Dark Ages. Or did he?
Factional disputes in West Easton exemplify what happens in small towns where old-time values butt against modern world challenges. The story results from a monthslong investigation that included public records reviews, interviews with local politicians and interviews with broader experts on local government.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Renovated Contemporary Home in the Woods of Quakertown
A unique contemporary home in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, flaunting modern decor in a woodsy environment. Villa Terra is a newly renovated 14-acre estate along the banks of the Cooks Creek in Bucks County. . . Originally built over 82 years ago, this unique house features...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County purchases easement to preserve 125 acres of farmland
BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say
A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for driver whose vehicle hit, seriously injured pedestrian in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday. Whitehall Police responded to MacArthur Road southbound between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from township police.
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County said a disgruntled customer opened fire inside a Little Caesars pizza shop. The Stroud Area Regional Police were called to a Little Caesars on Washington Street for a report of shots fired. They said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. According to investigators, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars twice to complain about not receiving his order.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart to celebrate renovated Easton area store with giveaways, charitable grants and more
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A newly renovated Walmart Supercenter will be celebrated in Northampton County this week. Customers are invited to join Walmart associates at a ribbon-cutting event, 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the store in the Northampton Crossings, 3722 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township. The Easton area location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
Crash cleared after closing Route 22 West in Easton area, driver hurt in separate crash at border toll plaza
A crash stopped traffic on Route 22 just outside Easton, and a driver was injured in a separate crash at the Route 22 toll plaza at the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border during Thursday’s winter storm. A crash before noon closed all lanes on Route 22 West in Palmer Township between...
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon Transit service ends at noon Thursday
Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather. All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service. All LANTA bus...
Comments / 2