petapixel.com
Nikon Updates NX MobileAir App With ‘Deep Learning’ Image Analysis
Nikon has pushed an update for its NX MobileAir smartphone app that adds new JPEG capabilities, support for RAW files, new quality of life features, and a deep learning algorithm for image analysis. Nikon NX MobileAir is a smartphone app that uploads images taken with a Nikon digital camera to...
petapixel.com
Photographers Recreate Leibovitz’s Ronaldo and Messi Photo with an iPhone
Two photographers perfectly recreated Annie Leibovitz’s record-breaking picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photographers Manuel Bechter and Manuel “Romez” Rom were inspired to reproduce Leibovitz’s portrait of the world’s two most famous soccer players playing chess — after the image went viral. While...
petapixel.com
TikTok Takes on YouTube by Testing Full-Screen Landscape Videos
TikTok has started testing full-screen landscape videos in a bid to compete with rival video platform YouTube. On Tuesday, TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it would be testing a new horizontal, full-screen mode with select users globally. Users who have access to the test feature will see a new “full...
petapixel.com
Why Meditation Will Increase Your Photography Performance
Wouldn’t you like to stay focused and calm even when multitasking and shooting in a very demanding situation? How about being able to notice everything without being distracted by anything? Meditation can help and that’s why many photographers are getting into it. Intrigued? Read on…. How many times...
petapixel.com
Different Types of Film Cameras You Should Know
Even though we are firmly ensconced in the digital age when it comes to photography, analog photography has picked up steam in popularity and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Much of the resurgence can be attributed to a younger generation coming up who has taken a keen interest...
petapixel.com
Citrus Turned Into a Pinhole Camera: ‘Oranges Can Take Photos’
A viral TikTok video claiming that “oranges can take photos” proves that pinhole cameras can be made out of literally anything, including citrus fruit. The since-deleted video was reuploaded to Reddit and by another TikTok creator. It starts by showing oranges being picked from a tree before one is selected and sliced in half.
petapixel.com
Pergear’s 14mm f/2.8 is a $270 Ultra-Wide for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Leica
Pergear has announced a 14mm f/2.8 manual focus ultra-wide rectilinear lens for full-frame Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Leica mirrorless cameras. The new lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, specifically for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount, and Leica L-mount, but the company says it can also be used with APS-C models where it provides a 21mm equivalent focal length.
