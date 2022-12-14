ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan tickled pink by ‘Mr Bean’ antics of rival Dechawat Poomjaeng

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUEp2_0jigxky300

World number one Ronnie O’ Sullivan compared charismatic opponent Dechawat Poomjaeng to Mr Bean after overturning a two-frame deficit to reach the last 32 of the English Open.

Poomjaeng, who regained professional status in August following a five-year absence, was on course for a major upset after scraping the second frame in Brentwood on a respotted black.

The Thai player kept the crowd entertained with some captivating antics around the table but ultimately fell short of masterminding a shock in a 4-2 loss.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, who battled back to set up a meeting with Martin Gould, admitted he was amused by his rival’s behaviour, likening him to Rowan Atkinson’s famous comedy creation.

“I thought there was no point just trying to play straightforward snooker, let’s just have a laugh,” O’Sullivan, who made a break of 104 in the penultimate frame, told wst.tv.

“I went for some doubles and trebles, some of them went in, crazy things can happen when you go for it.

“He’s like a Mr Bean type character, he pulls these funny faces and his mannerisms – he should go into comedy, he’d be a great character.

“I was enjoying just going for my shots and trying to make something happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
The Independent

Matt Damon mocks ‘movie star’ George Clooney’s ‘class and sophistication’ with cat litter story

Matt Damon has brought the strange story of George Clooney defecating in a cat’s litter tray back into the limelight.In a teaser for the 2022 Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony, which will air on 28 December, Damon can be heard talking about Clooney’s prankster antics.He says: “It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars.“So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Centre honourees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication – Cary Grant, Henry Fonda,...
The Independent

Austin Butler chokes up during Saturday Night Live dedication to his late mother

Austin Butler had an emotional moment on Saturday Night Live when he remembered his late mother. The actor, who was highly praised for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic earlier this year, hosted the sketch show on Saturday (17 December). During his opening monologue, he told the audience about the significance of him hosting the programme, which he used to watch with his mum as a child. He said: “I love my mom. Some of my favourite memories from growing up are of she and I watching SNL together.“And even though I had this crippling shyness,...
The Independent

Avatar director pokes fun at Matt Damon to ‘get over it’ after ‘turning down’ $250 million

Avatar director James Cameron poked fun at Matt Damon for 'missing out on $250 million' after he turned down the 2009 film to work on another Bourne film.“[Matt Damon is] beating himself up over this. And I really think you know, ‘Matt, you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it'", he joked during the Radio One interview.Damon was offered 10 per cent of box office takings, which would have equalled $250 million - or even more if he came back for the sequel.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

‘You cannot write things like this’: John Bishop and Carol Vorderman among stars to condemn Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant

Several celebrities and public figures have fiercely condemned Jeremy Clarkson’s “vile” and “hateful” rant against Meghan Markle in a newspaper column. In an op-ed for The Sun published on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her. “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” Clarkson added. Now, several prominent figures – from comedians Kathy Burke and John Bishop to Countdown star Carol Vorderman – have criticised Clarkson’s comments. Bishop tweeted that the remarks were a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation...
The Independent

‘It still is very hard – losing Shane was terrible’: Elizabeth Hurley reflects on death of ex-fiancé and cricket legend Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has reflected on the death of Shane Warne, the cricket legend and her ex-fiancé who died earlier this year.The Australian cricketer, who was considered one of the best bowlers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand, in March aged 52.In a new interview with The Times Magazine, Hurley, who was engaged to Warne in 2011, talked about how difficult it has been for her and her son Damian, 20, to process the deaths of Warne and Damian’s film producer father Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020.“Of the four...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy