The Parkside Social in Verona has been transformed into a holiday pop-up by the Miracle team once again for the 2022 season. Located at 706 Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, the Miracle on Bloomfield Holiday Pop-up has taken over the space, and we had a chance to stop by and check it out. Winter-themed cocktails, holiday décor, bartenders in ugly sweaters — the Parkside Social does the absolute most to bring the holiday cheer. Read on to learn more about this Christmas-themed pop-up in Verona running through January 1st, 2023.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO