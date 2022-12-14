ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Miracle Pop Up Takes Over Verona Bar to Bring Holiday Cheer

The Parkside Social in Verona has been transformed into a holiday pop-up by the Miracle team once again for the 2022 season. Located at 706 Bloomfield Avenue in Verona, the Miracle on Bloomfield Holiday Pop-up has taken over the space, and we had a chance to stop by and check it out. Winter-themed cocktails, holiday décor, bartenders in ugly sweaters — the Parkside Social does the absolute most to bring the holiday cheer. Read on to learn more about this Christmas-themed pop-up in Verona running through January 1st, 2023.
VERONA, NJ
Shop These Local Essex County Stores That Deliver

We love browsing the many small shops and unique boutiques this area has to offer. But honestly, sometimes you just don’t have the bandwidth to battle crowds or wait in line during the holiday season. Fortunately, many shops have online stores, which means you can still shop small and buy gifts from the comfort of your own home. Read on to learn about local small businesses in Essex County that offer virtual shopping.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hot Chicken Comes to North Jersey

A California-based hot chicken chain that started in a parking lot has made its way to the Garden State. Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded by four friends in their quest to make the best hot chicken in Los Angeles. Now, the brand has grown into a national chain, with franchises from coast to coast and in Canada. The new location at 57 Route 23 in Wayne is the company’s first New Jersey outpost. Read on to learn more about this tasty chicken.
WAYNE, NJ

