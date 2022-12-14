The Lucid Air Sapphire is immensely proud to have the title of “world's most powerful sedan,” and it takes that distinction very seriously. Of course, we live in an era where the horsepower game is getting stronger by the day, and the latest from Lucid Motors is another brute with over 1,200 horsepower (we don’t have the exact figures yet). But keeping the numbers aside for a time, is the new Air Sapphire quicker than its arch-rival, the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the world's fastest-accelerating ICE-powered hypercar? This epic drag race video from Hagerty's will blow your mind from the start until the end.

2 DAYS AGO