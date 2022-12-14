ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

By Jennifer Shutt
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QIWr_0jigsiS400

Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major omnibus package that would pay the government’s bills through the remainder of the fiscal year(SkyNoir Photography by Bill Dickinson/Getty Images).

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown.

Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major omnibus package that would pay the government’s bills through the remainder of the fiscal year, and potentially include other priorities, like legislation to protect the electoral count process in presidential elections. The framework was announced on Tuesday night.

But House Republican leaders are sitting this one out, saying they vehemently oppose wrapping up one of Congress’ core responsibilities and prefer to act on spending when they take control of that chamber in January.

With such a narrow Democratic majority now in the U.S. House, nearly every one of that chamber’s 218 Democrats would need to vote for the omnibus package, if all GOP lawmakers vote in opposition. Failure of the omnibus deal could lead to a partial government shutdown just before the holidays.

“We can’t afford to continue to spend the way the Democrats have,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference Wednesday.

McCarthy, a California Republican who is struggling to get the votes from party conservatives needed to become speaker next year when the GOP regains control of the House, called for Congress to pass a short-term spending bill into early next year. The current short-term patch expires Friday.

He, however, declined to say how a House Republican majority would approach negotiations in 2023, or change spending levels.

“Like every single household, we’d take how much money we’re able to afford and we’d proportion it out, and let all the members have that debate in an open process,” McCarthy said when asked whether he’d push to cut domestic spending or eliminate aid to Ukraine requested by the Biden administration.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, took the opposite stance Wednesday morning in a floor speech, saying he was happy to hear key “negotiators have reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a full-year government funding bill.”

“I’m glad that our Democratic colleagues finally accepted reality and conceded to the Republican position that we need to prioritize our national security,” McConnell said. “Republicans were simply not going to lavish extra liberal spending on the commander-in-chief’s own party as a reward for adequately funding our national defense.”

Defense, nondefense spending could rise

Few details of the framework of the omnibus package had been released as of Wednesday.

But McConnell indicated in recent days that the defense spending level would be equal to the $857.9 billion included in the National Defense Authorization Act, while the domestic spending level wouldn’t exceed the $915 billion in President Joe Biden’s budget request.

Those figures, if they are the final numbers, would increase spending on defense programs from $782 billion and nondefense accounts from $730 billion compared to the current government funding law, which Congress approved in March .

But McConnell cautioned Wednesday that “it will take seriousness and good faith on both sides to produce actual legislation that follows the framework” while reiterating that Senate Republicans don’t plan to stick around Capitol Hill past Dec. 22.

“If a truly bipartisan full-year bill without poison pills is ready for final Senate passage by late next week, then I’ll support it,” McConnell said. “Otherwise, we’ll be passing a short-term continuing resolution into the new year.”

Work not done on time

Congress is supposed to pass the dozen annual bills that provide government spending by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, but lawmakers haven’t completed all of their work on time since 1996.

To bridge the gap, Congress regularly passes short-term spending bills that continue current spending levels and policies to give more time to work out bipartisan agreements.

This year, Congress passed the stopgap spending bill that expires Friday. Lawmakers are on track to pass a second short-term spending bill this week that would extend that patch through Dec. 23 so that Congress could pass all 12 government funding bills through the omnibus package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, urged lawmakers to quickly approve that short-term bill when the chamber votes later this week, saying “the responsible and prudent thing to do right now is pass a one-week CR quickly, without the unwelcome brouhaha that has provoked shutdowns in the past.”

Schumer said both sides should then work toward an agreement on all 12 government spending bills, noting that such a package would be “a balanced approach because it will contain wins that both sides want to see, like the Electoral Count Act and funding for our friends in Ukraine.”

The framework that could lead to Congress approving full-year government funding bills got the sign-off of Vermont Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee; and Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Missing from the framework agreement was Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

Granger said following the House Republican press conference Wednesday that GOP lawmakers would “have to look at the whole thing” before deciding how to approach defense and domestic spending, if they get it held over until next year.

‘Big problems’

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt — the top Republican on the spending panel for the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Labor — cautioned against holding over the spending process until next year.

“I don’t think any new Congress should be forced into trying to do the last Congress’ work — and even more so if you’re changing control,” Blunt said. “I just think it’s asking for big problems.”

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Defense Appropriations subcommittee, said negotiators can reach agreement ahead of McConnell’s Dec. 22 deadline if they have cooperation from Republicans.

On House Republicans’ plan to oppose an omnibus spending package, Tester said, “If these guys want to run the country into the ground, they can do it. But it’s not the responsible thing to do.”

Shelby said Senate Republicans are negotiating with Democrats “because some of the House Republicans have not shown as much interest in getting an omnibus.”

Shelby noted that McCarthy is “focused on” amassing the votes needed to be elected speaker during the next Congress when the GOP regains control of the House.

“I think he’s got a lot of power,” Shelby said. “But I think at the same time, it’d be up to the House to vote for the omnibus, and I think they will.”

The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Thursday will be a big day for Missouri.  It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.  It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures that would be a boon to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Kevin McCarthy Speaker bid increasingly imperiled

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives is increasingly imperiled by a small but growing clutch of hard-line Republicans. GOP Insiders and operatives say the California lawmaker’s longtime deputy, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), could serve as an emergency compromise candidate if the caucus’s paper-thin majority fails to rally around McCarthy during their Jan 3. leadership vote. “Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise. Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
Washington Examiner

Senate to vote Wednesday on Tim Scott bill to nullify Biden charter school rule

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would nullify a recently finalized Department of Education rule that overhauled the federal Charter School Program. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), seeks to invalidate the Biden administration's rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

White House says Biden has 'done the work' on securing the border

The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden has put in “the work” on securing the border, despite record illegal immigration for much of his term, and challenged congressional Republicans to do the same. Republican operatives quickly mocked the comment. A migration surge began shortly after Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Democrats press Jeffries to move quickly in picking campaign leader

House Democrats are urging their incoming leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), to move quickly in choosing the head of the party’s campaign arm, warning that a long delay will lend a strategic advantage to Republicans heading into the 2024 presidential cycle. Jeffries, who is poised to replace outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn

(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
Missouri Independent

Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits

The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state.  In a meeting last week, the commission agreed to issue half the credits on an accelerated basis — the second year they’ve adopted the approach, which proponents […] The post Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy