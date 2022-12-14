ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hoop Hogs have disruptive defense in DNA

No. 10 Arkansas is off to a 10-1 start to the season. The Razorbacks are good, really good, and they know it. A team that plays with an edge and swagger, the Hoop Hogs make sure opponents leave the floor believers as well with what has been stifling, disruptive and at times flat out overwhelming defense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Freeze flips a fifth: Columbus DT Stephen Johnson flips from Arkansas to Auburn

Make it a fifth flip for Hugh Freeze and Auburn. Columbus Whitewater (Ga.) 3-star defensive tackle Stephen Johnson has flipped his commitment from Arkansas to Auburn after Freeze offered Johnson on Tuesday. He took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. Stephen is No. 1,348 in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Arkansas 'closing in' on defensive coordinator hire

Update: 3:06 p.m. - Sources have confirmed to HawgSports' Trey Biddy that Bruce Feldman's report is accurate on Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton emerging as a strong candidate to watch in Arkansas' search for a defensive coordinator. Hampton has emerged as a prime suspect to replace Barry Odom as defensive...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jalen Catalon to enter transfer portal

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman believes there is a strong chance Jalen Catalon has played his last game as a Razorback. The redshirt junior safety from Mansfield (Texas) has suffered season-ending injuries during each of the last two seasons and could be looking for a change of scenery in the transfer portal, according to his head coach.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy