Garrett County, MD

Morgan Messenger

Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse

A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Winter Weather Contact Numbers and Recommendations

It’s always a good idea to be prepared when the weather turns bad. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for our region for later tonight and tomorrow. The alert includes the following: “Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
MARYLAND STATE
Metro News

Power still out for some in Potomac Highlands region

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Potomac Edison still has some work to do to get service restored to several thousand customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following this week’s ice storm. As of Saturday morning, the company’s website listed more than 3,800 customers still without service in Hampshire County....
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
MARYLAND STATE
deepcreektimes.com

Snow Emergency Plan: December 15, 2022

Authority of Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack and Maryland State Highway Administration, the Snow Emergency Plan is In Effect for Garrett County, Effective 0545 hours, Thursday, December 15, 2022. The following State Highways in Garrett County have been designated Snow Emergency Routes:. Interstate 68. U.S. Route 40. U.S. Route 50.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
WBAL Radio

Maryland man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Maryland man was found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges on Friday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Daniel Egtvedt, 59, of Oakland in Garrett County was found guilty by a federal jury on several felony and misdemeanor charges. Egtvedt was among those who breached...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
ems1.com

Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
KEYSER, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Progress Reports for the Second Grading Period to be Released

On December 15, 2022, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) progress reports will be released for the second grading period. Schools will release the progress reports according to school-specific policy. Please refer to your student handbook or school office with any questions.
deepcreektimes.com

Garrett College Foundation Closes PAC Campaign More than $1M Over Goal

The Garrett College Foundation’s Performing Arts Center endowment campaign is closing after raising over $1 million more than its initial goal. To date, the campaign has raised over $3.5 million two years after setting a $2.5 million goal. The endowment is already supporting operations of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College, which celebrated its official grand opening on December 3rd.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV

