Read full article on original website
Related
Morgan Messenger
Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse
A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
deepcreektimes.com
Winter Weather Contact Numbers and Recommendations
It’s always a good idea to be prepared when the weather turns bad. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for our region for later tonight and tomorrow. The alert includes the following: “Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
Metro News
Power still out for some in Potomac Highlands region
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Potomac Edison still has some work to do to get service restored to several thousand customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following this week’s ice storm. As of Saturday morning, the company’s website listed more than 3,800 customers still without service in Hampshire County....
Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
deepcreektimes.com
Snow Emergency Plan: December 15, 2022
Authority of Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack and Maryland State Highway Administration, the Snow Emergency Plan is In Effect for Garrett County, Effective 0545 hours, Thursday, December 15, 2022. The following State Highways in Garrett County have been designated Snow Emergency Routes:. Interstate 68. U.S. Route 40. U.S. Route 50.
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
Here are roadways PennDOT has issued restrictions on during winter storm
Editor’s note: This story has been modified to show changes that have occurred since early in the morning. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced it has placed travel restrictions on certain roadways due to the ice storm hitting the region Thursday. As of 11:00 p.m., all speeds restrictions have been lifted. The reduced speeds are in addition […]
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
WBAL Radio
Maryland man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
A Maryland man was found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges on Friday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Daniel Egtvedt, 59, of Oakland in Garrett County was found guilty by a federal jury on several felony and misdemeanor charges. Egtvedt was among those who breached...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this article by saying that the player I spoke to asked to remain anonymous for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the fan reaction to players speaking out about Neal Brown and the West Virginia football program. “You are the...
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
ems1.com
Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case
KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
deepcreektimes.com
Progress Reports for the Second Grading Period to be Released
On December 15, 2022, Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) progress reports will be released for the second grading period. Schools will release the progress reports according to school-specific policy. Please refer to your student handbook or school office with any questions.
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett College Foundation Closes PAC Campaign More than $1M Over Goal
The Garrett College Foundation’s Performing Arts Center endowment campaign is closing after raising over $1 million more than its initial goal. To date, the campaign has raised over $3.5 million two years after setting a $2.5 million goal. The endowment is already supporting operations of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College, which celebrated its official grand opening on December 3rd.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Comments / 0