Covington, VA

titantimes.org

The Best Christmas Lights

In December, at Hidden Valley High school students decorate their homes to have the best lights in the district. To celebrate the snowy season, students decorate and set up different scenes of lights with their friends and family. Students’ families get together and set up Christmas trees and colored lights around their homes and in their backyards this year.
ROANOKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Cold but dry before our next big system

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family displaced after Bedford Co. house fire

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — A home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday leaving a Bedford Co. family displaced for the holidays, According to Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters. The Bedford Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire on the 1100 block of Artwood Drive at 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They received details of a man and his family being awoken by smoke detectors and noticed fire coming from their attic.
BEDFORD, VA
wina.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County makes narcotics arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

UPDATE: Route 219 North reopened following 4-car accident

UPDATE 12/15/22 9:45 P.M.: According to Greenbrier County dispatch, all lanes are reopened. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– All lanes are closed on Route 219 northbound due to a four-car collision. According to dispatchers, the wreck occurred near the Bank of Monroe in Lewisburg. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Police and Fire departments and Fairlea EMS are […]
LEWISBURG, WV

