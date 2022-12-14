Read full article on original website
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein enjoyed meeting her readers at various shows this yearJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Monárrez: Change in police approach at schools 'a really big step for the community'
WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Police Department has been signed and put in place at the beginning of December. Going over the details of the document at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, Monárrez shared how the district’s 13-page memorandum built...
Framingham Flyer Excited To Be New Redhawk Assistant Athletic Director
NATICK – As a former Framingham High Flyer, Isabella Tersoni never would have pictured herself working as the new Assistant Athletic Director for Natick High School. Although she is a Flyer alumni, Tersoni said it has been such a privilege to be able to represent Natick Public Schools and Natick Athletics.
With Worcester’s unsheltered population jumping 50.6% over last year, city looks to increase shelter beds
As temperatures dip and snowstorms become more frequent, the city of Worcester is working with partner organizations to make sure enough shelter beds are available to give its unhoused population the chance to come in from the cold. Right now, there are not enough beds to meet the growing need,...
Lamattina, Goldberg and Arone of Arrowpoint Properties acquire 92-units for $17.25 million in Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA The Arrowpoint Properties team of David Lamattina, Jay Goldberg, and Anthony Arone has completed the purchase of 92 units at 38-80 Goldthwaite Rd. for $17.25 million. The property, has access off the Rte. 70 retail corridor and is located less than a mile to both I-290 and I-190.
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
New report shows Worcester renters dealing with increasing costs
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau shows the city's renter population is struggling and has become increasingly burdened by costs since 2010. The report looks at data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to compare numbers from 2010 to 2020. While homeowners have...
Saugus woman sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl
” A Saugus woman was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that manufactured and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Nicole Benton, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to two years in...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
