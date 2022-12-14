ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Monárrez: Change in police approach at schools 'a really big step for the community'

WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Police Department has been signed and put in place at the beginning of December.  Going over the details of the document at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, Monárrez shared how the district’s 13-page memorandum built...
WORCESTER, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Worcester renters dealing with increasing costs

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau shows the city's renter population is struggling and has become increasingly burdened by costs since 2010. The report looks at data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to compare numbers from 2010 to 2020. While homeowners have...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA

