jack1065.com
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
jack1065.com
Police searching for Kalamazoo County woman last seen by family on December 5
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The search continues for a missing Kalamazoo County woman. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that 35-year-old Heather Kelly was last seen five days ago on Monday, December 5, according to family members. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 3 on Thursday, December...
jack1065.com
Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
jack1065.com
17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
jack1065.com
“Suspicious” man possessing Heroin arrested inside Centreville apartment complex
CENTREVILLE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested a man they called suspicious wondering in an apartment complex with Heroin on his person. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports his deputies responded to the Riverwood Apartments at 340 West Main Street in Centreville early on Wednesday, December 15 for a report of a suspicious male.
jack1065.com
Wednesday night home fire in Kalamazoo considered suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that engulfed the back of a home near North Rose Street in Kalamazoo around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, December 14 was quickly put out by responding firefighters. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire was under control within 10...
jack1065.com
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
jack1065.com
Jackson woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (WNWN/WTVB) – A 26-year-old woman from Jackson died Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m.. They determined that the unidentified woman was walking east when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
