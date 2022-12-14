Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players shocked as developers list no issues with DMZ
Warzone 2 has had a rocky start, especially the new DMZ mode full of issues and bugs. However, players are stunned to see the dev team list zero issues with it on Trello, despite the community still reporting major problems. On December 15, the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone...
dexerto.com
Team Liquid leaves Apex Legends esports as ALGS exodus continues
Team Liquid has become the latest team to leave Apex Legends esports, farewelling their team on December 15. It comes following Cloud9’s departure and a wider ALGS exodus, with a lack of support from EA cited as a leading reason. Apex Legends esports had a resurgence in 2022 with...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players report weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players keep encountering a weird bug that gives AI bots aerial advantage during matches. Warzone 2 users have a love-hate relationship with the enemy AI, though the feeling of hate seems to grow more powerful as time goes on. Following the recent Season 1 Reloaded...
dexerto.com
Diablo 4 players furious as $100 Collector’s Box doesn’t even include game
Fans of the Diablo franchise are outraged that the $100 Collector’s Box does not actually contain a copy of the Diablo 4 game. Blizzard unveiled the release date for the long-awaited Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 show with a flashy cinematic. Capitalizing on the attention surrounding the...
dexerto.com
Twitch Partner “Knut” banned due to DMCA takedown
Twitch streamer and competitive bodybuilder Knut has been banned from the platform for the fourth time, citing a DMCA violation as the reason for his 2 day ban. Knut has been a notable presence on Twitch, both in his own stream and on other creators’ channels. Like many other online creators, tens of thousands of viewers gather to watch video game streams an other content.
dexerto.com
How to unlock the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0
The Chimera Assault Rifle has arrived in the latest Call of Duty titles. So, here’s a handy guide on how you can unlock the AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Like previous installments, this year’s Call of Duty has a ton of post-launch content planned for Season 1 Reloaded. This includes new game modes, new maps, and of course, new weapons.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ update fixes enemy AI difficulty in Season 1 Reloaded
Raven Software just unleashed a patch that adjusts the difficulty of Warzone 2’s enemy AI for the DMZ mode. The update for Season 1 Reloaded launched across all platforms earlier this week. Modern Warfare 2 saw the return of the classic Shipment map. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 received increased Strongholds.
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy explains why controller players ‘dominate’ Apex Legends competitive
100 Theives’ Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has weighed in on the ongoing debate between controller vs mouse and keyboard in Apex Legends, and he believes aim assist is a bit strong. The debate between whether controller or keyboard and mouse is stronger in Apex Legends has raged for...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs outline Roadhog rework with changes to “one-shot” ability
The Overwatch 2 team has revealed some big plans for Roadhog in the future including getting rid of his ability to one-shot targets. Roadhog has emerged as one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 thanks to the addition of Kiriko. The support has enabled Hog in a big way by being able to cleanse status effects against him such as anti-heal.
dexerto.com
Scump reveals Shotzzy planned to leave OpTic if he retired before Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed that Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro was leaving OpTic Texas had the veteran SMG star retired in the Call of Duty: Vanguard season. The OpTic Texas CDL roster has had quite a turbulent last few months, stemming all the...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy bug saves allies when players leave games
In what is the ultimate form of self-sacrifice in Overwatch 2, a Mercy bug allows her to fully heal allies when she leaves the game. Support players haven’t been too keen on the state of Overwatch 2, especially with Season 2’s Doomfist buffs making support harder to play than ever before.
dexerto.com
League of Legends fans furious that Yuumi rework will keep untargetable mechanic
A League of Legends dev blog about Yuumi’s rework has revealed that she’ll be holding on to her untargetable mechanic, and players aren’t too happy about it. It’s no exaggeration to say that Yuumi is one of the most hated champions in League of Legends. She’s...
dexerto.com
How to watch Call of Duty C.O.D.E Bowl III: Date, time, & stream
Call of Duty Next has announced the third C.O.D.E. Bowl will take place this December as UK & US Military esports teams are set to clash in-game, and here’s how you can catch the action live. The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is teaming up with the Call of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Battle Studies class midterm and final answers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies class. Here is every correct answer to the Battle Studies midterm and final. There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the...
dexerto.com
Riot Games attempts to cut off $96 million FTX deal with LCS
In a motion made by Riot Games to “compel FTX to reject the agreement”, the makers of League of Legends are trying to cut ties between FTX and the LCS before the start of the 2023 season. FTX’s monumental collapse has brought with it a slew of controversy....
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Vivillion event is an “absolute win” according to the community
Pokemon Go’s community has been extremely positive about the latest announcement of the multi-patterned Vivillon and the event associated with catching it. Mythical Wishes season had its up and downs according to the Pokemon Go fans, but one of the latest announcements by Niantic has been received extremely well.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamers get nuke without firing a single bullet
Warzone 2 streamers Bobby Poff and Unrational managed to successfully detonate an in-game nuke without firing any bullets. Detonating nukes in Warzone 2 requires players to commit to a long and arduous process. Users must first win multiple matches, follow a specific quest, gather ingredients, and so on. Defending the...
dexerto.com
LEC players reportedly fought for format changes that orgs “don’t like”
In a recent podcast, RichsWrath, the founder of H2K and an agent working on behalf of Odoamne and other League of Legends pros, claimed that players had to fight for the LEC format changes. The LEC’s format is getting some big changes going into 2023. Rather than mirroring the LCS...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players frustrated at December 2022 Community Day Stardust cost
Pokemon Go players have been left angry at the December 2022 Community Day challenge requirements that involve the use of a lot more Stardust than some are willing to part with. One issue with Pokemon Go is that not everyone plays in the same environment, and while some players drown...
Comments / 0