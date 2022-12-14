Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Ellen and Portia pay a record $70M for a California estate
On the heels of the tragic loss of her friend and former co-producer DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, it’s been revealed that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, paid a record $70 million for two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of Carpinteria, California. They...
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
P-22's Fate Is Uncertain, And So Is The Overall Future For LA’s Mountain Lion Population
Given the news about P-22, we wanted to do a quick check in on the rest of L.A.'s mountain lions.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
'Game-changer' satellite launched from California will measure most of the water on earth
LOMPOC -- The first mission to survey nearly all of the water on Earth's surface has launched.The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, known as SWOT, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County at 3:46 a.m. PT on Friday. The first stage of the rocket successfully landed back on earth at 3:54 a.m. PT.The mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales, will survey water on more than 90 percent of the world's surface and measure the height of water in freshwater...
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Sfvbj.com
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
