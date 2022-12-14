Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Palladian Dr. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Palladian Drive in Florence. The building is being evacuated. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Historic train depot set to move to permanent location in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A century-old two-story train station is expected to move on Dec. 20, through the streets of Hamilton and into its new permanent location. Crews plan to roll the train depot more than 1,000 feet along MLK Boulevard until they hit the corner of Maple Avenue. The...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Erlanger neighborhood frustrated over power outages, damage caused by semis
The task force is working to find ways to collaborate with Boone County on reducing the number of semis driving through the Cherry Hill subdivision.
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at I-275
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a report of a crash with possible head injury on Colerain Avenue at I-275. traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-75 at Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on south I-75 at Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Hartwell during Friday evening's rush hour commute. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
WLWT 5
CFD: No injuries reported after residential fire in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Spring Grove Village on Thursday night. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Topridge Place for reports of a structure fire shortly after 8 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene and located a heavy fire on...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Harrison in Cleves, road is shut down
CLEVES, Ohio — Report of a crash with serious injuries on Harrison Pike in Cleves. Harrison is shut down between West and Timberlake. Use caution in this area or seek an alternate route. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of single-car crash on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a single-car crash on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill, car into a tree. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on North Wayne Avenue in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on North Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Comments / 1