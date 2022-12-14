ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Historic train depot set to move to permanent location in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A century-old two-story train station is expected to move on Dec. 20, through the streets of Hamilton and into its new permanent location. Crews plan to roll the train depot more than 1,000 feet along MLK Boulevard until they hit the corner of Maple Avenue. The...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-75 at Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on south I-75 at Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Hartwell during Friday evening's rush hour commute. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on North Wayne Avenue in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on North Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County

RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy