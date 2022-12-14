Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Related
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Big Blue View
Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley feeling better, knows he needs a big game Sunday night
Saquon Barkley has not been on the New York Giants’ injury report this week, significant after he was questionable with a neck injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley, in fact, seems to be feeling frisky in the buildup to Sunday night’s critical game against the Washington Commanders....
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders final injury report: DT Leonard Williams listed as questionable
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) will be sidelined for a fourth straight game when the Giants face the Washington Commanders Sunday night. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who missed last week’s game with a neck injury, is listed as questionable. Also out for the Giants will be offensive linemen Shane...
Big Blue View
Do the Commanders have an advantage over the Giants because of their bye week?
The Washington Commanders are favored by 4.5 points to defeat the New York Giants this Sunday. Several reasons are given for this: The fact that Washington is the home team, and that Washington is “hot” while the Giants are “cold”. And one more supposed advantage - Washington is rested, coming off their bye week, with a lot of time for them to prepare for the Giants.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/15: Barkley, Jones, Daboll, Manning and Jeter, more headlines
Ed: Thinking back to Week 13, Giants players said the game felt like a loss. From this perspective, I thought it was a game the Giants should have won. How did Washington players take it? How did you take it?. Kyle SmithforGM: From what I’ve heard, Washington players took it...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Running game, playoff money, Landon Collins, more questions
New York Giants fans have a long weekend ahead of waiting for the Giants to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Let’s fill some of the void by opening the Big Blue View Mailbag. Bob Donnelly asks: The Giants early success was in large part due to the...
Big Blue View
Derek Carr
There are rumors circulating that the Raiders and their HC may be having thoughts of moving on from Derek Carr. He did sign a big 3 year extension in April, but that deal ratchets up to $40M+/ year in 2023. He is a very good, 9 year starting QB. What...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders Thursday injury report: CB Adoree’ Jackson remains sidelined
The New York Giants released a lengthy injury report for Thursday in advance of their Week 15 Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Safety Xavier McKinney, who is on IR, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson once again did not practice. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that mcKinney would not play Sunday. It appears Jackson will not return, either. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux also did not practic.
Big Blue View
2022 College Football Bowl Season - Saturday (12/17) games
Good morning New York Giants fans, happy Saturday and welcome to Bowl Season!. Yes, the regular season may still be going on in the NFL, but we’re officially in the post-season for college ball. We have 43 games featuring some of the best teams in the country facing off. We’ll also get to see some teams who have flown under the radar this year, but have qualified for bowl games — and those teams often have gems who leap off the field.
Big Blue View
Is Isaiah Hodgins a long-term option at WR for New York Giants?
The New York Giants signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off the Buffalo Bills practice squad during their bye week. Hodgins was buried on the depth chart in Buffalo but was elevated by the Bills to the active roster for the Steelers and Chiefs games, where he had a collective four catches for 41 yards.
Big Blue View
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale: ‘We have our work cut out for us’ defending Washington
The New York Giants are prepping for what could well be the biggest game of their season this week. While the playoffs are still a month away, the Giants’ game against the Washington Commanders certainly has a “playoff” feel to it. The Giants and Commanders share a...
Big Blue View
Week 15 Sunday afternoon viewing guide for Giants fans
Two weeks ago at this time, the New York Giants were set to play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in Week 15. Then the two teams tied in Week 13 and ramped the importance of their rematch to near-playoff levels. The NFL wasted no time in flexing the Week 15 game between the two 7-win NFC East teams to Sunday Night Football.
Big Blue View
Giants’ playoff scenarios? Don’t ask Brian Daboll to figure ‘em out
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll certainly understands the importance of Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders. He also absolutely knows where his 7-5-1 Giants stand in the NFL playoff race with four games to go. Good luck, though, getting him to talk about it. Media members...
Big Blue View
How to watch Saturday football: Colts at Vikings, Ravens at Browns, Dolphins at Bills
The NFL has a three-game slate scheduled for Saturday, headlined by a primetime matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will square off earlier in the day in a matchup between the New York Giants’ Week 16 and Week 17 opponents. With...
Big Blue View
Poll: 52% of Giants’ fans think they will defeat Commanders on Sunday night
New York Giants fans appear to be almost evenly split on the question of whether or not the Giants will defeat the Washington Commanders in this Sunday’s critical Week 15 matchup. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 52 percent of those who participated said the Giants will win...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, schedule, weather and more
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will have the national spotlight to themselves Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) when they meet in a key Week 15 game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility...
Big Blue View
New York Giants promote DL Ryder Anderson to 53-man roster
The New York Giants have promoted defensive lineman Ryder Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson will take the place of edge defender Elerson Smith, who is being placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury. Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, got his first NFL sack Sunday...
Comments / 0