ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions

When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Big Blue View

Do the Commanders have an advantage over the Giants because of their bye week?

The Washington Commanders are favored by 4.5 points to defeat the New York Giants this Sunday. Several reasons are given for this: The fact that Washington is the home team, and that Washington is “hot” while the Giants are “cold”. And one more supposed advantage - Washington is rested, coming off their bye week, with a lot of time for them to prepare for the Giants.
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Blue View

Derek Carr

There are rumors circulating that the Raiders and their HC may be having thoughts of moving on from Derek Carr. He did sign a big 3 year extension in April, but that deal ratchets up to $40M+/ year in 2023. He is a very good, 9 year starting QB. What...
Big Blue View

Giants-Commanders Thursday injury report: CB Adoree’ Jackson remains sidelined

The New York Giants released a lengthy injury report for Thursday in advance of their Week 15 Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders. Safety Xavier McKinney, who is on IR, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson once again did not practice. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that mcKinney would not play Sunday. It appears Jackson will not return, either. Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux also did not practic.
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Blue View

2022 College Football Bowl Season - Saturday (12/17) games

Good morning New York Giants fans, happy Saturday and welcome to Bowl Season!. Yes, the regular season may still be going on in the NFL, but we’re officially in the post-season for college ball. We have 43 games featuring some of the best teams in the country facing off. We’ll also get to see some teams who have flown under the radar this year, but have qualified for bowl games — and those teams often have gems who leap off the field.
TEXAS STATE
Big Blue View

Is Isaiah Hodgins a long-term option at WR for New York Giants?

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off the Buffalo Bills practice squad during their bye week. Hodgins was buried on the depth chart in Buffalo but was elevated by the Bills to the active roster for the Steelers and Chiefs games, where he had a collective four catches for 41 yards.
OREGON STATE
Big Blue View

Week 15 Sunday afternoon viewing guide for Giants fans

Two weeks ago at this time, the New York Giants were set to play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in Week 15. Then the two teams tied in Week 13 and ramped the importance of their rematch to near-playoff levels. The NFL wasted no time in flexing the Week 15 game between the two 7-win NFC East teams to Sunday Night Football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, schedule, weather and more

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders will have the national spotlight to themselves Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) when they meet in a key Week 15 game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV, which gives you even more accessibility...
Big Blue View

New York Giants promote DL Ryder Anderson to 53-man roster

The New York Giants have promoted defensive lineman Ryder Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson will take the place of edge defender Elerson Smith, who is being placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury. Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, got his first NFL sack Sunday...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy