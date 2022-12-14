Read full article on original website
Related
buffalobulletin.com
Harold Lee Reimler
Funeral services for Harold Reimler, 84-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Dec. 14 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 21 the Summit Church in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Quiet Rest Cemetery in Kearney with graveside services to follow the funeral.
buffalobulletin.com
Training to be a trainer
While most of his peers were in classrooms at Kaycee School in early November, senior Xavier Strothman was up in Sheridan, learning the ins and outs of how to be a personal trainer at the Sheridan County YMCA. By 9 a.m. each day, he was clocking in for his week...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
county17.com
City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
county17.com
Winter storm dumps more than 21 inches of snow; blowing snow, wind main concerns today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — In the wake of a winter storm that dumped more than 21 inches of snow over three days in Gillette is a winter weather advisory warning that wind and blowing snow will impact travel today, Dec. 16. Preliminary storm data from the National Weather Service in...
buffalobulletin.com
Shorthanded: Amie Holt Care Center brings in travelers
Amie Holt Care Center is employing traveling nurses in its latest attempt to lessen the impacts of an ongoing staffing shortage. Staffing the facility with certified nursing assistants has been a challenge since its inception, but federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and soaring housing costs in Buffalo have made the problem even worse, said Brenda Gorm, the care center’s director. This is the first time the center has brought in travelers.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency
The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
county17.com
Campbell County School District, city and county offices closed due to winter storm; Level II Snow Emergency reinstated
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City officials reinstated a Level 2 Snow Emergency, prompting the closure of city and county government offices and Campbell County School District schools today, Dec. 15, as a result of this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says Gillette...
county17.com
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
county17.com
City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
Sheridan Media
Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
Comments / 0