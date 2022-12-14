Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
Bay News 9
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Bay News 9
Family of Winter Haven woman killed in hit-and-run crash asks for help locating driver
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Kelly Hagen's family are demanding answers after she was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Winter Haven on Dec. 3. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle involved has still not been found. Spectrum News...
Bay News 9
UCF football's offensive coordinator leaves for same job at North Carolina
ORLANDO, Fla. — Since falling in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game earlier this month, UCF has seen some key players leave to enter the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Knights lost their offensive coordinator, too. What You Need To Know. North Carolina hires UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
Bay News 9
Robert Schiller selected as Brevard Public Schools’ interim superintendent
VIERA, Fla. — In a unanimous vote Friday morning, the school board for Brevard Public Schools approved the hiring of Dr. Robert Schiller as the interim superintendent. Agreeing with a suggestion by board member Katye Campbell, the Brevard school board moved to unanimously support hiring Dr. Robert Schiller as interim superintendent.
Bay News 9
Lake Wales caps off perfect season with first state title
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Lake Wales High School football team capped off a perfect season with a 32-30 win over Mainland (Daytona Beach) in the Class 3S State Championship on Friday. What You Need To Know. Lake Wales football wins first state title in school history. Final: Lake Walkes...
Comments / 0