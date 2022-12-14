ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Bay News 9

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

UCF football's offensive coordinator leaves for same job at North Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since falling in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game earlier this month, UCF has seen some key players leave to enter the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Knights lost their offensive coordinator, too. What You Need To Know. North Carolina hires UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Lake Wales caps off perfect season with first state title

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Lake Wales High School football team capped off a perfect season with a 32-30 win over Mainland (Daytona Beach) in the Class 3S State Championship on Friday. What You Need To Know. Lake Wales football wins first state title in school history. Final: Lake Walkes...
LAKE WALES, FL

