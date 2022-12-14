Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host four-star 2024 guard on official visit this weekend
With the 2023 recruiting cycle moving into the rearview, Iowa State is hard at work on the 2024 recruiting class. That work will continue this weekend when four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis visits Ames for an official visit starting on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The visit was first reported by Cyclone Alert‘s Nick Osen.
theperrynews.com
Perry schools to start two hours late Friday morning
The Perry schools will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Dec. 16, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks announced Thursday evening. The will be no morning preschool, Wicks said. St. Patrick Catholic School will also start two hours late, Principal Kandice Pattillo announced. She said middle school students...
kicdam.com
Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
kwbg.com
Light Snow and Blowing Snow Expected
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information about winter weather conditions expected Thursday. Snow and Blowing Snow are expected to be more prevalent over northern Iowa. (contributed information, NWS)
One Year Anniversary of December 15 Derecho: A Look Back
(Atlantic) One year ago today, the December Derecho struck the state of Iowa and adjacent states, causing one billion dollars in damage. It was the first ever derecho recorded in the United States during December. Sixty-three tornadoes were recorded in Iowa, shattering the single-day record of 21 set in June 1984.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Road conditions a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowa woman
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A deadly accident in Carroll County is being blamed on the weather Thursday morning. An Auburn woman died in the head-on crash on Highway 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker was driving southbound on Highway 71 while an International Truck...
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, registered to and driven by Susan Ann Adair of 1205 31st St., Perry, collided with a parked 2022 Ram van, registered to Wheels Lt, 666 Garland Pl., Des Plaines, Illinois. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $1,200.
osceolaiowa.com
Number of dogs to be restricted to three without permit
The public hearing regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 55 of the city of Osceola ordinance, ‘Animal Protection and Control,’ was held at the Dec. 6 Osceola city council meeting. The proposed amendment looks to change the number of permitted adult dogs and/or cats at a residence, allow room for the potential future enactment of a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program, and prohibit the feeding of community cats,
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
theperrynews.com
The tale of the Perry Lutheran Homes’ Christmas lights
When a person thinks about Christmas lights and colors, it’s typically the red, green and white that come to mind. Blue most certainly isn’t at the top of the list, and many would argue that blue has no place in Christmas at all. Or does it?. The Perry...
What Happened to this Iowa Paperboy Who Went Missing in 1982?
On a seemingly normal September morning, Johnny Gosch woke up at 5 am to deliver the Sunday Des Moines Register newspaper to its eagerly awaiting customers. Johnny took his faithful dog along with him and began slinging the papers from his red wagon onto each doorstep within the neighborhood, and again, everything seemed perfectly normal until it wasn't...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year
The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
