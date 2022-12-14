The Perry Ministerial Association will hold an ecumenical Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church at 1323 Fourth St. in Perry. “For many folks, this time of year is not ‘merry and bright,'” said First Presbyterian Pastor Lynne Hanna. “This will be a quiet time, a reflective time for those who may have lost a loved one, or are going through a traumatic time in their lives, or are simply feeling ‘blue.'”

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO