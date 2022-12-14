Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
theperrynews.com
Mike Thomason, Lee Coons retire from Dallas County EMS
Two veteran members of the Dallas County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) — Director Mike Thomason of Perry and Paramedic Lee Coons of Perry — were celebrated and thanked for their career achievements at a retirement reception Thursday afternoon at La Poste in Perry. Coons is retiring after 27...
Space heater to blame for southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A space heater is to blame for a house fire on the southside of Des Moines. Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 1000 block of West Street just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. According to the […]
theperrynews.com
Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation donates $2,500 to Perry Food Pantry
The Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation made a $2,500 donation Thursday to the Perry Food Pantry. On hand to receive the donation were Perry Food Pantry Board President Tim Farmer, Treasurer Carol Johnson, Site Manager Lou Hoger and Volunteer Coordinator Lois Hoger. The Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation Board of Directors and...
theperrynews.com
Perry Ministerial Association to host Blue Christmas service
The Perry Ministerial Association will hold an ecumenical Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church at 1323 Fourth St. in Perry. “For many folks, this time of year is not ‘merry and bright,'” said First Presbyterian Pastor Lynne Hanna. “This will be a quiet time, a reflective time for those who may have lost a loved one, or are going through a traumatic time in their lives, or are simply feeling ‘blue.'”
theperrynews.com
Santa Claus greets friends at Carnegie Library Museum Saturday
Santa Claus brought an hour of joy Saturday morning at Carnegie Library Museum in downtown Perry, listening to the longings of young and old for Christmastime. St. Nicholas’ comportment was as always unimpeachable. No one has a clearer idea of the difference between naughty and nice than he, the judge of Christmas present worthiness.
theperrynews.com
Shop with a Cop brings holiday joy to local families
About two dozen Perry peace officers and firefighters and Dallas County paramedics gathered at the Perry Elementary School lunch room Saturday morning for the annual Shop with a Cop program in Perry. They were soon joined by lots of local families with kids eager for some team Christmas shopping at...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year
The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
One Year Anniversary of December 15 Derecho: A Look Back
(Atlantic) One year ago today, the December Derecho struck the state of Iowa and adjacent states, causing one billion dollars in damage. It was the first ever derecho recorded in the United States during December. Sixty-three tornadoes were recorded in Iowa, shattering the single-day record of 21 set in June 1984.
theperrynews.com
Perry schools to start two hours late Friday morning
The Perry schools will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Dec. 16, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks announced Thursday evening. The will be no morning preschool, Wicks said. St. Patrick Catholic School will also start two hours late, Principal Kandice Pattillo announced. She said middle school students...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Matthew Bertagnolli, 43, of 6306 Beechtree Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. James Green, 38, of 704 E. Granger Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Perry’s haters need to learn basic decency
This is in response to the comments on ThePerryNews.com article regarding a non-binary person from Perry. I’m appalled that the “Iowa Nice” rhetoric was absent from community members’ language when addressing a non-binary person from Perry. As someone who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community,...
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
