Perry, IA

KCCI.com

Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Mike Thomason, Lee Coons retire from Dallas County EMS

Two veteran members of the Dallas County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) — Director Mike Thomason of Perry and Paramedic Lee Coons of Perry — were celebrated and thanked for their career achievements at a retirement reception Thursday afternoon at La Poste in Perry. Coons is retiring after 27...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Space heater to blame for southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A space heater is to blame for a house fire on the southside of Des Moines. Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 1000 block of West Street just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. According to the […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation donates $2,500 to Perry Food Pantry

The Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation made a $2,500 donation Thursday to the Perry Food Pantry. On hand to receive the donation were Perry Food Pantry Board President Tim Farmer, Treasurer Carol Johnson, Site Manager Lou Hoger and Volunteer Coordinator Lois Hoger. The Raccoon Valley Bank Foundation Board of Directors and...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Ministerial Association to host Blue Christmas service

The Perry Ministerial Association will hold an ecumenical Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church at 1323 Fourth St. in Perry. “For many folks, this time of year is not ‘merry and bright,'” said First Presbyterian Pastor Lynne Hanna. “This will be a quiet time, a reflective time for those who may have lost a loved one, or are going through a traumatic time in their lives, or are simply feeling ‘blue.'”
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Santa Claus greets friends at Carnegie Library Museum Saturday

Santa Claus brought an hour of joy Saturday morning at Carnegie Library Museum in downtown Perry, listening to the longings of young and old for Christmastime. St. Nicholas’ comportment was as always unimpeachable. No one has a clearer idea of the difference between naughty and nice than he, the judge of Christmas present worthiness.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Shop with a Cop brings holiday joy to local families

About two dozen Perry peace officers and firefighters and Dallas County paramedics gathered at the Perry Elementary School lunch room Saturday morning for the annual Shop with a Cop program in Perry. They were soon joined by lots of local families with kids eager for some team Christmas shopping at...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year

The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Perry schools to start two hours late Friday morning

The Perry schools will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Dec. 16, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks announced Thursday evening. The will be no morning preschool, Wicks said. St. Patrick Catholic School will also start two hours late, Principal Kandice Pattillo announced. She said middle school students...
PERRY, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 16

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Matthew Bertagnolli, 43, of 6306 Beechtree Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. James Green, 38, of 704 E. Granger Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Perry’s haters need to learn basic decency

This is in response to the comments on ThePerryNews.com article regarding a non-binary person from Perry. I’m appalled that the “Iowa Nice” rhetoric was absent from community members’ language when addressing a non-binary person from Perry. As someone who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community,...
PERRY, IA

