Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to France threatens to quit over incoming Netanyahu gov’t
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German broke civil service rules by threatening to quit her post for partisan political reasons, but the foreign ministry has declined to take action. Previous ambassadors appointed by former and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from expressing their political views against the previous government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blossoming Bahrain-Israel ties on display as Arab state fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv
The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Arbaham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Western Wall rabbi tells European envoys: Jews don’t need your approval
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall, chastised United Nations diplomats from four countries who refused to visit the sacred site, in an open letter on Friday. The ambassadors of Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Moldova withdrew from a group visit to the Western Wall a week ago when...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: I’m the Jewish people’s best-ever ally, Congress ‘almost anti-Israel’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump told a gathering of Orthodox Jews on Friday that he was the “best ally they’ve ever had,” before warning that Congress had become “almost anti-Israel” because some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion.”. In his speech at the annual...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel deports former Palestinian security prisoner for terror activities
Israel deported a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship on Sunday, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered his Israeli residency revoked. The convicted terrorist, Salah Hamouri, was currently a lawyer and field researcher for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a group linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization.
Cleveland Jewish News
Christian churches are urged to act against antisemitism, including by scrutinizing their own practices
(JTA) — A group of educators dedicated to solidarity between Christians and Jews is urging churches to take action against the growing prevalence of antisemitism in the United States — and to reflect on how their own practices may be fueling hatred against Jews. “We implore all churches...
Cleveland Jewish News
US lawmaker: All of Judea and Samaria should remain part of Israel
Washington should steadfastly stand by the Jewish state, U.S. Congressman Dr. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said last week. “It is an American interest for Judea and Samaria—indeed all the land of the Bible—to remain a part of Israel. Unification of these biblical lands benefits people of all religions, ensuring religious freedom and access for all. It is not an obstacle to peace but a chance for real peace,” said Harris during a visit to the Binyamin region on Tuesday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Local leaders and global volunteers look to bring light to Ukraine refugees’ Hanukkah holiday
Jewish Ukrainian refugees throughout Europe trudged through the heaviness of the High Holidays. Now, Hanukkah brings the opportunity to let some much-needed lightness, and light, into their lives. “Even when things look very dark, we believe that there can be light, and that when you’re lacking so much, it can...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned
From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Cleveland Jewish News
It’s the conspiracy theories that make hatred of Jews unique, says Deborah Lipstadt
The U.S. State Department’s point woman on Jew-hatred says there’s a key element to antisemitism differing it from other types of hate. It’s the conspiracy theory. “You can’t really grasp what antisemitism is, even if you care tremendously about it,” unless you understand the element that makes Jew-hatred unique, Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, said in a pre-Shabbat briefing on Friday.
Cleveland Jewish News
JDC lights darkness with increased humanitarian relief, Hanukkah celebrations
Across Ukraine, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) has expanded its annual winter survival program and is providing several online and in-person Hanukkah events for tens of thousands of vulnerable Jews, including the elderly and internally displaced people (IDPs). “It’s tragically fitting that the light and hope we kindle...
Cleveland Jewish News
Star-studded online event to honor Holocaust survivors and share their stories
A virtual celebration featuring Holocaust survivors, including those recently evacuated from Ukraine, as well as celebrities will take place Dec. 20. The event is organized by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). Celebrating the resilience of Holocaust survivors and their bravery in rebuilding their lives afterward,...
