Washington should steadfastly stand by the Jewish state, U.S. Congressman Dr. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said last week. “It is an American interest for Judea and Samaria—indeed all the land of the Bible—to remain a part of Israel. Unification of these biblical lands benefits people of all religions, ensuring religious freedom and access for all. It is not an obstacle to peace but a chance for real peace,” said Harris during a visit to the Binyamin region on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO