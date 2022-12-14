Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Paris calls eastern Jerusalem ‘occupied’ after Israel deports Palestinian-French terrorist
France on Sunday denounced as “against the law” Israel’s deportation of a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship and claimed that eastern Jerusalem, where the convicted terrorist resided, is “occupied.”. Israel’s Interior Ministry announced earlier in the day that Salah Hamouri, currently a lawyer and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to France threatens to quit over incoming Netanyahu gov’t
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German broke civil service rules by threatening to quit her post for partisan political reasons, but the foreign ministry has declined to take action. Previous ambassadors appointed by former and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from expressing their political views against the previous government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel deports former Palestinian security prisoner for terror activities
Israel deported a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship on Sunday, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered his Israeli residency revoked. The convicted terrorist, Salah Hamouri, was currently a lawyer and field researcher for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a group linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization.
Cleveland Jewish News
European Parliament lawmakers urge tough sanctions on Iran
As the Islamic Republic escalates its violence against the Iranian people, a group of European lawmakers sanctioned by Tehran for their criticism is urging the E.U. to take robust steps against the mullahs’ regime. The development follows a watershed decision by the European Parliament to sever all official contact...
Cleveland Jewish News
US lawmaker: All of Judea and Samaria should remain part of Israel
Washington should steadfastly stand by the Jewish state, U.S. Congressman Dr. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said last week. “It is an American interest for Judea and Samaria—indeed all the land of the Bible—to remain a part of Israel. Unification of these biblical lands benefits people of all religions, ensuring religious freedom and access for all. It is not an obstacle to peace but a chance for real peace,” said Harris during a visit to the Binyamin region on Tuesday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud proposes law to compel Lapid to hold party primaries
The Likud has proposed a bill that would obligate every party representing at least 15% of the Israeli public, that is, of 18 or more Knesset members, to hold a primary to select its party list at least once every five years. The bill would also compel a party with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Western Wall rabbi tells European envoys: Jews don’t need your approval
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall, chastised United Nations diplomats from four countries who refused to visit the sacred site, in an open letter on Friday. The ambassadors of Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Moldova withdrew from a group visit to the Western Wall a week ago when...
Cleveland Jewish News
Christian churches are urged to act against antisemitism, including by scrutinizing their own practices
(JTA) — A group of educators dedicated to solidarity between Christians and Jews is urging churches to take action against the growing prevalence of antisemitism in the United States — and to reflect on how their own practices may be fueling hatred against Jews. “We implore all churches...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu defends his pending far-right coalition: ‘Two hands firmly on the steering wheel’
(JTA) – On the cusp of forming a new government, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his inclusion of far-right groups in his coalition amid domestic and global criticism for his alliances with extremist figures. “They’re joining me, I’m not joining them,” Netanyahu said in an NPR interview...
Cleveland Jewish News
Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?
Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic first: Women take Israeli state exam in Jewish religious law
For the first time in Israel’s history, the Ministry of Religious Affairs administered an exam for women Torah scholars to test their expertise in halachah, or Jewish religious law. In mid-November, 16 women sat for the exam. Among the subjects tested were the Sabbath laws, marriage and divorce, family...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Local leaders and global volunteers look to bring light to Ukraine refugees’ Hanukkah holiday
Jewish Ukrainian refugees throughout Europe trudged through the heaviness of the High Holidays. Now, Hanukkah brings the opportunity to let some much-needed lightness, and light, into their lives. “Even when things look very dark, we believe that there can be light, and that when you’re lacking so much, it can...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blossoming Bahrain-Israel ties on display as Arab state fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv
The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Arbaham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.
