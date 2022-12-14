ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Paris calls eastern Jerusalem ‘occupied’ after Israel deports Palestinian-French terrorist

France on Sunday denounced as “against the law” Israel’s deportation of a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship and claimed that eastern Jerusalem, where the convicted terrorist resided, is “occupied.”. Israel’s Interior Ministry announced earlier in the day that Salah Hamouri, currently a lawyer and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli envoy to France threatens to quit over incoming Netanyahu gov’t

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German broke civil service rules by threatening to quit her post for partisan political reasons, but the foreign ministry has declined to take action. Previous ambassadors appointed by former and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from expressing their political views against the previous government...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel deports former Palestinian security prisoner for terror activities

Israel deported a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship on Sunday, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered his Israeli residency revoked. The convicted terrorist, Salah Hamouri, was currently a lawyer and field researcher for the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a group linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization.
Cleveland Jewish News

European Parliament lawmakers urge tough sanctions on Iran

As the Islamic Republic escalates its violence against the Iranian people, a group of European lawmakers sanctioned by Tehran for their criticism is urging the E.U. to take robust steps against the mullahs’ regime. The development follows a watershed decision by the European Parliament to sever all official contact...
Cleveland Jewish News

US lawmaker: All of Judea and Samaria should remain part of Israel

Washington should steadfastly stand by the Jewish state, U.S. Congressman Dr. Andy Harris (R-Md.) said last week. “It is an American interest for Judea and Samaria—indeed all the land of the Bible—to remain a part of Israel. Unification of these biblical lands benefits people of all religions, ensuring religious freedom and access for all. It is not an obstacle to peace but a chance for real peace,” said Harris during a visit to the Binyamin region on Tuesday.
Cleveland Jewish News

Likud proposes law to compel Lapid to hold party primaries

The Likud has proposed a bill that would obligate every party representing at least 15% of the Israeli public, that is, of 18 or more Knesset members, to hold a primary to select its party list at least once every five years. The bill would also compel a party with...
Cleveland Jewish News

Western Wall rabbi tells European envoys: Jews don’t need your approval

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall, chastised United Nations diplomats from four countries who refused to visit the sacred site, in an open letter on Friday. The ambassadors of Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Moldova withdrew from a group visit to the Western Wall a week ago when...
Cleveland Jewish News

Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?

Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic first: Women take Israeli state exam in Jewish religious law

For the first time in Israel’s history, the Ministry of Religious Affairs administered an exam for women Torah scholars to test their expertise in halachah, or Jewish religious law. In mid-November, 16 women sat for the exam. Among the subjects tested were the Sabbath laws, marriage and divorce, family...
Cleveland Jewish News

Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy

(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Blossoming Bahrain-Israel ties on display as Arab state fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv

The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Arbaham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.

