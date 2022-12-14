ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mount Holly Township unveils new historic signs

MOUNT HOLLY – Mayor Jason Jones along with Revolutionary War Alliance Chair Eric Orange and other elected officials unveiled new historic signs in town Dec. 10 that highlight Mount Holly’s contributions to the American War of Independence. Mayor Jason Jones stated “Mount Holly played an important part in...
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
New Jersey’s top signature food named — Do you agree?

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I was surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round results for N.J. wrestlers

We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
NEWARK, DE
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?

Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
NEW JERSEY STATE
