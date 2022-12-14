Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again
High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
agupdate.com
Pork checkoff meets goals with task force model
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. There was a time when committees governed the pork industry landscape, but as things happen more rapidly, task forces have become more popular for organizations like the National Pork Board. They identify a problem, determine its cause and how to fix it, and then move on to the next event.
agupdate.com
People, politics and policy within the 2023 Farm Bill
Each farm bill can seem more like a battlefield than a legislative policy. Politicians from both sides fight for their agendas concerning not only the commodities but also nutrition, conservation and trade. Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns shed light on the 2023 Farm Bill during...
agupdate.com
UDSA lamb buy to help sluggish market
The recent approval of a lamb meat purchase by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is anticipated to help bring balance to a market that has experienced extremes over the last two years. In a recent announcement, the USDA approved the purchase of up to $8 million in lamb products...
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are seeking emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, steep fuel and utility expenses as well as the consequences of drought in many parts of the country. Two dozen U.S. senators and representatives wrote to U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack this week asking for emergency assistance for these farms. National and regional organic farming groups have also reached out to the department and the heads of the congressional committees.Organic dairy farmer Abbie Corse, whose more than 150-year-old family farm is located in the southern Vermont town of Whittingham,...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
Keystone Pipeline Facts and Myths — Do You Know the Difference?
Recently, a leak in the Keystone Pipeline caused thousands of barrels of oil to spill into a creek in Kansas, causing immense environmental damage. Yet somehow, the construction of pipelines remains a controversial topic. The internet can cause misinformation to spread quickly, which can lead to confusion about what’s true...
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Surprise Surprise, Indigenous Water Protectors Have Been Proven Right Again
In 2016, Indigenous activists known as water protectors protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was slated to cut through Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The water protectors argued that inevitable oil spills from the pipeline would poison the land’s water supply, and now a massive oil spill in Kansas has proven them right … again.
agupdate.com
Tax advisor shares how to avoid hobby farm designation
With the end of the year right around the corner, many agricultural operations are already thinking about tax time and getting their 2022 papers in order. One thing agrarians want to avoid on their taxes is having their farm being classified as a “hobby” instead of a business, according to specialists at Oklahoma State University (OSU).
Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
Biden administration releases plan for the scheduled lifting of Title 42 next week
The Department of Homeland Security's six-pillar plan for the scheduled end of Title 42 next week includes surging resources to the border, increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering nonprofit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.
agupdate.com
Farmers paid for ecosystem services
A new project will directly pay farmers for the ecosystem services they provide, such as cleaner water, healthier soils and increased biodiversity. The financing will support farmers who engage in regenerative-agriculture practices such as growing cover crops and integrating livestock. Those practices can offer benefits for farmers and ecosystems, but financing them can be a challenge for farmers.
agupdate.com
EPA releases critical-to-ag RFS proposal
Ag organizations had mixed reactions to the new proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending volumes for 2023-25 released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Dec. 1. Brad Doyle, president of the American Soybean Association (ASA), said the EPA significantly dialed back annual increases in volume obligations. ASA hoped...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
agupdate.com
Business News
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27. Eligible projects focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development. Nonprofits, producer groups, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
agupdate.com
Edge of Ag News
Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are working to ensure a sustainable future for cranberries. Shawn Steffan and David Shapiro Ilan – both research entomologists with the Agricultural Research Service – are working to help growers tap into the potential of two nematode species. The nematodes could help control cranberry pests.
Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says
(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union...
Comments / 0