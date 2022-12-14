ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Agriculture Online

Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again

High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Pork checkoff meets goals with task force model

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. There was a time when committees governed the pork industry landscape, but as things happen more rapidly, task forces have become more popular for organizations like the National Pork Board. They identify a problem, determine its cause and how to fix it, and then move on to the next event.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

People, politics and policy within the 2023 Farm Bill

Each farm bill can seem more like a battlefield than a legislative policy. Politicians from both sides fight for their agendas concerning not only the commodities but also nutrition, conservation and trade. Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns shed light on the 2023 Farm Bill during...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

UDSA lamb buy to help sluggish market

The recent approval of a lamb meat purchase by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is anticipated to help bring balance to a market that has experienced extremes over the last two years. In a recent announcement, the USDA approved the purchase of up to $8 million in lamb products...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help

Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are seeking emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, steep fuel and utility expenses as well as the consequences of drought in many parts of the country. Two dozen U.S. senators and representatives wrote to U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack this week asking for emergency assistance for these farms. National and regional organic farming groups have also reached out to the department and the heads of the congressional committees.Organic dairy farmer Abbie Corse, whose more than 150-year-old family farm is located in the southern Vermont town of Whittingham,...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Tax advisor shares how to avoid hobby farm designation

With the end of the year right around the corner, many agricultural operations are already thinking about tax time and getting their 2022 papers in order. One thing agrarians want to avoid on their taxes is having their farm being classified as a “hobby” instead of a business, according to specialists at Oklahoma State University (OSU).
agupdate.com

Farmers paid for ecosystem services

A new project will directly pay farmers for the ecosystem services they provide, such as cleaner water, healthier soils and increased biodiversity. The financing will support farmers who engage in regenerative-agriculture practices such as growing cover crops and integrating livestock. Those practices can offer benefits for farmers and ecosystems, but financing them can be a challenge for farmers.
agupdate.com

EPA releases critical-to-ag RFS proposal

Ag organizations had mixed reactions to the new proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending volumes for 2023-25 released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Dec. 1. Brad Doyle, president of the American Soybean Association (ASA), said the EPA significantly dialed back annual increases in volume obligations. ASA hoped...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
agupdate.com

Business News

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants through February 27. Eligible projects focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development. Nonprofits, producer groups, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Edge of Ag News

Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are working to ensure a sustainable future for cranberries. Shawn Steffan and David Shapiro Ilan – both research entomologists with the Agricultural Research Service – are working to help growers tap into the potential of two nematode species. The nematodes could help control cranberry pests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says

(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union...
ILLINOIS STATE

