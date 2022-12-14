Nobody has ever been better at diagnosing diseased divisions than Tom Brady. Brady spent his first 19 years as a starter in the AFC East playing against the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets—all three of whom experienced prolonged periods of struggle, including an infamous 17-year playoff drought by Buffalo. The Jets were by far the most successful of the Pats’ three AFC East opponents during the Brady era, and they famously had a quarterback who rammed his head into a teammate’s ass so hard that he committed a turnover. The Pats went 91-25 against their divisional opponents, who finished 21st, 23rd, and 26th in the NFL in winning percentage over that two-decade span. It was a massive structural advantage that kept the Pats from having to play many road games in the playoffs during the greatest dynastic run in the sport’s history.

2 DAYS AGO