Arizona State

ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update

Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
NBC Chicago

Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Sean Grande on the Historically Great Cs. Plus, How Much Does Mac Miss McDaniels?

Brian is joined by the voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande, and they discuss the team’s historic start, Robert Williams’s imminent return, Jaylen Brown’s outstanding month, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a listener call and discusses the impact that the loss of Josh McDaniels has had on the Pats offense this season, before touching on some recent MLB signings (1:03:00).
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Former UCLA player and coach Larry Farmer now coaching girls' basketball in Lake Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He played for and coached at probably the premiere program in college basketball. Now, he's coaching high school girls' basketball.Woodlands Academy is a small Catholic high school in Lake Forest that now has a big-time coach leading the girls' basketball team. CBS 2's Matt Zahn talked to the multi-championship winning player and coach to find out how he ended up on their sidelines.Larry Farmer brings a lot of experience to the sideline, even if this is his first time coaching high school basketball."I didn't really know who he was at first, but all my family knew, and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
The Spun

No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami. Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes. “I say just the strong...
LSUCountry

LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the program. The Texas native played in two games this season, maintaining his redshirt status, and received positive feedback during camp as an emerging player for Brian Kelly’s squad. Losing Davis-Robinson is a massive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Ringer

Is 2020 an All-Time-Bad NBA Draft Class?

Editor’s note, Friday, December 16: Steve Kerr said before Friday night’s game that James Wiseman will play against the 76ers in light of injuries to other players. When the Golden State Warriors play in Philadelphia on Friday in a matchup of championship contenders, James Wiseman won’t take the court. That’s because the 2020 draft’s no. 2 pick is currently in the G League and has appeared in just two NBA games, spanning 14 total minutes, since early November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

Could This Year’s NFC South Be the NFL’s All-Time-Worst Division?

Nobody has ever been better at diagnosing diseased divisions than Tom Brady. Brady spent his first 19 years as a starter in the AFC East playing against the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets—all three of whom experienced prolonged periods of struggle, including an infamous 17-year playoff drought by Buffalo. The Jets were by far the most successful of the Pats’ three AFC East opponents during the Brady era, and they famously had a quarterback who rammed his head into a teammate’s ass so hard that he committed a turnover. The Pats went 91-25 against their divisional opponents, who finished 21st, 23rd, and 26th in the NFL in winning percentage over that two-decade span. It was a massive structural advantage that kept the Pats from having to play many road games in the playoffs during the greatest dynastic run in the sport’s history.
The Ringer

Jayson Tatum’s MVP-Caliber Season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Coming-of-Age, and the Golden State Warriors’ Panic Button

Logan and Raja are back to discuss Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber season, as well as the Celtics’ impressive comeback win against the Lakers (2:25). Along the way, they talk about how this season is a coming-of-age moment for the New Orleans Pelicans and the three-headed monster at the forefront of their team (21:22). Later, they debate whether it’s time to push the panic button on the Warriors’ season (38:14). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (53:18).

