I love nothing more than a feel good, heartwarming, bring tears of joy to my eyes type of story. Especially when that story comes from Minnesota. A group of Moorhead Minnesota officers took the time, the other day, to go above and beyond the call of duty during the winter season. Having just moved from the Fargo/Moorhead area, and having a few friends in the PD's there, this story doesn't surprise me and it warms my heart. Here's what happened to prove again Minnesota Nice exists.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO