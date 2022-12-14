Dec. 17—DANVILLE — It's been three years since 41-year-old Terry L. Gaines was gunned down while working, delivering a pizza on the city's east side. Just that week in April 2019, there were three fatal shootings in Danville. There had already been five homicide victims in the city that year that went on to see about a dozen from shootings.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO