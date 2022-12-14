ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Ramsey: Coach Leach Arrives

By Marshall Ramsey
 3 days ago
I have never given anyone more than one obituary cartoon. Even Mother Teresa only got one. However, I felt like yesterday’s cartoon reflected our shock and sadness. So wanted to draw one that reflected Coach Leach’s wonderful inquisitive nature and very funny storytelling ability. I sat up last night watching videos of his stories and captured some of my favorite ones here (except for his wedding advice, which I think it is brilliant.) Also, make sure you sign up for my newsletter. I’ve written a column on my thoughts about why his passing stung so much.

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

