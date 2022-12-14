ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mother sues LAUSD over student's fatal fentanyl overdose

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJh1W_0jigUTW100

Mother sues LAUSD over student's fatal fentanyl overdose 01:35

A mother is suing the Los Angeles Unified School District after her teenage daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. She says the school district is to blame.

This family says the lawsuit is not about money, that it's about making sure there are changes at the district level so no other children die from overdoses.

In September, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos was found dead in a bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood. She had overdosed on fentanyl.

Her family says the district had known that there were problems with drugs at that school, and that there had been six calls about possible overdoses this year.

They say administrators did not do enough to address the issue. The family thinks there should have been more security and patrols to keep an eye on students.

In this particular case, Ramos was found in the evening, several hours after she had been reported missing. It was another student's parent that found her. Ramos's aunt says that's unacceptable.

"If it wasn't for the other party's parent, then my niece wouldn't have been found until maybe the next day," said Gladys Manriques, Melanie Ramos's aunt. "That's why we want justice. We don't want another parent to suffer what we're suffering."

It is not clear if Ramos could have been saved if she had been found earlier.

CBSLA reached out to LAUSD for comment, but they said they could not comment on pending litigation.  All they would say is that the safety and well-being of students and employees is their top priority.

Comments / 13

lucy
3d ago

sorry but she is to blame.whats with suing?it is the parents responsibility to raise your kids.school only teaches u u can't expect them to be able to watch them every minute of the day. it's all about money

Reply
6
Jason Calabasas
3d ago

The school should sue the parent for being an epic failure.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Domestic violence call results in deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City

An investigation was underway Sunday following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Culver City.The incident unfolded after 12:15 a.m. after Culver City officers responded to a domestic violence call for help in the 3800 block of College Avenue. When they arrived, they located the suspect who police say was armed with a handgun. According to officers, the man was accused of threatening his wife. The man fled and a pursuit ensued. He then crashed into the center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue in Culver City. He fled on foot after the crash, and a foot pursuit ensued. Moments later, police say an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was killed. No officers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Temecula man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police arrested a man that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on December 5. According to a press release, after more than two weeks of investigation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley.They believe his is connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth. The shooting occurred back on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. Upon arrival, they found Sengpaseauth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details provided in the investigation. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking

A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday. Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle. The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating death of 69-year-old South Pasadena man

Police are investigating the death of a man inside of a South Pasadena home on Friday. They were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious man. When they arrived, they found the man, 69, in medical distress. First responders performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. While investigating, detectives found "several items of evidentiary value" and contacted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to assist in the investigation. There was no further information provided. 
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed in South Los Angeles hit-and-run

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian in South Los Angeles on Friday. In a statement released to the public, Los Angeles Police Department reported that a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a dark colored SUV traveling through the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street.Police said that the suspect was traveling at a "high rate of speed and possibly had the lights turned off."First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (213) 713-9579.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Man critically wounded after stabbing attack in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating a stabbing attack that left one man critically wounded Friday evening. Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near 67th Way and Obispo Street at around 8:15 p.m. after learning of the attack. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in critical but stable condition. According to the victim, he had just exited his vehicle when he was approached from behind by the suspect, who stabbed him and ran from the area before officers arrived. There was no further information available as detectives investigate the incident.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Six juveniles arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in South Los Angeles

Police arrested six juvenile suspects on Thursday, all of whom are connected to a series of robberies allegedly made through a social media application. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They eventually located the stolen vehicle, a green Honda Civic, at around 9 p.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspects instead fled from officers, prompting a pursuit that continued until the Honda crashed into a vehicle parked on 88th Street and Menlo Avenue in South Los Angeles. Officers detained six suspects at the scene and recovered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting that killed innocent bystander in Santa Ana

Authorities on Friday announced that they had arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in early December, when an innocent woman was killed after being hit by a stray bullet. The initial incident took place on Dec. 4 at around 4:30 p.m. near a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Cypress Avenue. Footage from the scene shows a gunman opening fire on two teenage males walking through the area. During the course of the incident, one of the bullets fired ended up striking 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora, a mother of three, in...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Illinois man found shot to death in North Hollywood

A man was found shot to death in North Hollywood late Friday night.According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were patrolling in the area  at around 11:50 p.m. when they received a call of shots fired in the area near the 6800 block of Simpson Avenue, just west of Vanowen Street. When they arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has been identified as 30-year-old Chicago, Illinois resident, Julian Bynum, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LAPD's Homicide Bureau at (818) 374-9550.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County serial killer sentenced to life in prison after admitting to four murders

A serial sex offender who killed four Orange County women was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Franc Cano, 36, was arrested back in April 2014 for his connection to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the four women that occurred in 2013 and 2014. He was sentenced to life and prison without the possibility of parole, though prosecutors initially sought the death penalty when trial started. After his defense team reveled "mitigating factors" during trial, prosecutors dropped their search for capital punishment. Cano then pled guilty on Thursday. "Without a doubt there was no quid pro quo," said Chuck Hasse, the Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park

A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year

A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy