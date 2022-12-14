ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson

Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Billie Moore, first US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dead at 79

Billie Moore, the coach of the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team who led Cal State Fullerton and UCLA to national titles, died Wednesday at her California home. She was 79. Moore, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the inaugural Women’s Basketball Hall...
FULLERTON, CA

