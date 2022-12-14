Read full article on original website
NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason
NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
KOKI FOX 23
Josh Allen makes huge 4th quarter plays and Bills clinch playoff spot with win over Dolphins
There aren't many quarterbacks who can make plays like Josh Allen. Sometimes, like a touchdown pass as he let eight seconds melt off the clock to end the half, aren't ones you'd advise. Others, like clutch throws through a snowstorm in the fourth quarter, are hard to believe. Allen saved...
Steelers Name Starting QB vs Panthers
Pittsburgh has made a decision as to who will be under center on Sunday.
KOKI FOX 23
Browns shut down a Ravens team desperately missing Lamar Jackson
Saturday’s matchup in Cleveland is a perfect example of why the Baltimore Ravens need to pay Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson and the Browns rolled over a Ravens offense that couldn’t do much outside of handing the ball off to J.K. Dobbins. The Browns picked up a 13-3 win, which technically keeps their playoff hopes alive.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
KOKI FOX 23
Stephen Curry will not have surgery, out indefinitely with left shoulder subluxation
The Golden State Warriors may have to make do without Stephen Curry for the time being. An MRI showed a left shoulder subluxation — a partial dislocation — the team announced Thursday, and a timeline for his return will be announced in the coming days. According to ESPN's...
KOKI FOX 23
Billie Moore, first US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dead at 79
Billie Moore, the coach of the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team who led Cal State Fullerton and UCLA to national titles, died Wednesday at her California home. She was 79. Moore, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the inaugural Women’s Basketball Hall...
KOKI FOX 23
Stephen Curry reportedly expected to be out 'a few weeks' after injuring shoulder vs. Pacers
The Golden State Warriors may have to make do without Stephen Curry for the time being. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry is expected to miss several weeks with an unidentified shoulder injury. Curry injured his shoulder during Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. It looked like he felt...
