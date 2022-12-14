Read full article on original website
Domestic Assault, Pursuit, then DWI crash into the city jail
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 14th, 2022, just after 3:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 received a report of a Domestic Assault with a Weapon in the 400 block of S Ozark Avenue. “The caller, an elderly female, reported that her 42 year old son had physically assaulted her and...
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
The Big 3: SUV crashes into side of building, full list of Christmas displays in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, reports of medical emergency resulting in a crash into a building in the 2900 block of East 4th alerted Joplin E-911. The driver of the southbound SUV experienced a medical emergency. The passenger was able to steer the vehicle...
Emergency Guardrail repairs slows traffic;Guardrail destroyed in early morning tractor trailer crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — I-44 EB Friday night, December 16, 2022, traffic was backed up 6 miles, due to Emergency Guardrail repairs at 21 MM. Guardrail was destroyed early Friday morning as a tractor trailer carrying persimmons overturned. 10 other vehicles were disabled from striking guardrail and debris in the roadway. They all required tow.
Recent change leaves Joplin residents in need of public transit
JOPLIN, Mo. - After Sunshine Lamp Trolley's services were suspended in November, some residents have struggled with getting around town. Watered Gardens Outreach Center Director Doug Gamble says residents at Watered Gardens set goals in life, such as recovery or getting a job. However, the suspension of the Trolley system makes it hard to meet these goals. Gamble says he can see a 'snowball' effect happening as people may be losing jobs because they are not able to get to work.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Galena, Kansas
GALENA, Kan. - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
Web Extra: Poem from Independence Library
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. -- Trixie is not your typical library employee. She's at first thought to…
Evergreen wreaths placed on soldier's graves in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. -- The evergreen is a symbol of strength. That's why the American Legion partnered with Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin to place evergreen wreaths alongside the graves of those who served our nation. The wreaths are adorned with red ribbons to help us remember to always be grateful...
Local elementary students sing carols to businesses
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. -- Some McDonald County Missouri students spread Christmas cheer through their community. Southwest City, Missouri elementary students went to downtown businesses singing Christmas carols. It was part of their last day of school for the semester. Teachers say it gives the students a chance to have some...
Weir residents gather together to honor veterans
WEIR, Kan. - Residents of Weir gathered together to respect all veterans at the St. Anthony's Cemetery. Local organizer Alex Swezey says, she was going to buy a couple of wreaths from Wreaths Across America a few weeks ago, but realized their small cemetery was not one of the options online.
Santa visits the Webb City Farmers Market
WEBB CITY, Mo. - Santa Clause visited the Webb City Farmers Market today to help little ones get their Christmas wishes in ahead of the big day. Along with fresh produce and homemade goods, there was a little extra Christmas spirit in the air today with the Jolly man in attendance.
Mount Hope Cemetery Honoring Veterans of all wars with Wreaths Across America
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Honoring Veterans of all wars at Mount Hope this Christmas season, there will be a wreath placed on more than 1,100 graves. Through generous donations from individuals and organizations, veteran graves in the cemetery will receive a wreath through the Wreaths Across America program. They were delivered Saturday morning by CFI in one of their Veteran-Honoring rigs.
