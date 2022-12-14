Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

Mike White is currently in the middle of his first season as the Georgia Basketball head coach. Although his time has been brief, his impact has been noticeable. He has led a Bulldogs team that won just 6 games a year ago to 7 wins in just the first 10 games of this season. Although White and his team are off to an impressive start, he will be up against his most personal battle yet when his team faces Notre Dame this Sunday.

