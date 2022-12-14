Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los Angeles
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los Angeles
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In California
signalscv.com
Ring in the New Year 2023
The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve. The New Year is...
signalscv.com
Local girl writes letter asking for a unicorn license, her dream has now come true
A glitter of hope: L.A. County leaves a little sparkle in Madeline’s dream to own a unicorn. Madeline has loved unicorns since she was 3 years old. Her dream – to one day own a unicorn of her own. The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Castaic branch has brought Madeline one step closer to her dream.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most
The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
VIA swears in new board of directors
The Valley Industry Association installed its new board of directors during a luncheon and swearing-in ceremony at College of the Canyons’ University Center on Tuesday. The event was officiated by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who swore in each of the 25 new board members and shared updates from Sacramento to the crowd.
signalscv.com
City to participate in Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is asking for volunteers to participate in Greater Los Angeles’ Homeless Count, which will begin on Jan. 24. The annual event – done in coordination with the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit Bridge to Home – will attempt to gather an accurate count of homeless people within the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
Chanukah to kick off with community menorah lighting
All three of the synagogues in Santa Clarita will be joining together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah. “It’s one of the few times a year that all of the synagogues can come...
scvnews.com
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
purewow.com
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
Betty White’s former Los Angeles house has been demolished nearly one year after her death
LOS ANGELES — The house of the late Betty White in Los Angeles has been demolished nearly a year after her death. White’s former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted on White’s Instagram on Sunday announcing that the house was demolished, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is...
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
theavtimes.com
Jackets donated to Palmdale families in need
PALMDALE – Palmdale City Councilmember elect Andrea Alarcon recently secured an anonymous donation of 800 jackets to distribute to the local families in need, city officials announced in a news release. The coats are being distributed at various community events this month in partnership with the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
