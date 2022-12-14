ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Ring in the New Year 2023

The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve. The New Year is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most

The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

VIA swears in new board of directors

The Valley Industry Association installed its new board of directors during a luncheon and swearing-in ceremony at College of the Canyons’ University Center on Tuesday. The event was officiated by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who swore in each of the 25 new board members and shared updates from Sacramento to the crowd.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City to participate in Greater L.A. Homeless Count

The city of Santa Clarita is asking for volunteers to participate in Greater Los Angeles’ Homeless Count, which will begin on Jan. 24. The annual event – done in coordination with the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit Bridge to Home – will attempt to gather an accurate count of homeless people within the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Chanukah to kick off with community menorah lighting

All three of the synagogues in Santa Clarita will be joining together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah. “It’s one of the few times a year that all of the synagogues can come...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Holiday Lights

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene

A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Jackets donated to Palmdale families in need

PALMDALE – Palmdale City Councilmember elect Andrea Alarcon recently secured an anonymous donation of 800 jackets to distribute to the local families in need, city officials announced in a news release. The coats are being distributed at various community events this month in partnership with the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
PALMDALE, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy