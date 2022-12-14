ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss

Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Amari Cooper passes Ozzie Newsome, Don Hutson

On one reception during the Cleveland Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Amari Cooper passed two Pro Football Hall of Fame members to move into second place among Alabama alumni in NFL receiving yards. Cooper had four receptions for 58 yards in the Browns’ victory. His...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
KNOXVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About The NCAA's New Redshirting Rule

Friday brought the start of bowl season in college football, with the first two of 42 postseason matchups being played. It also saw the NCAA announce a significant rule change that will impact those bowl games.  The NCAA has issued a one-time waiver allowing all players who have appeared in ...
CBS Sports

Watch USC vs. Auburn: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The USC Trojans will play host again and welcome the #19 Auburn Tigers to Galen Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Trojans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. USC beat the Long Beach State Beach 88-78 on Wednesday. USC's guard...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

NFL takes away Daniel Carlson’s holder

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson said, “It was fun while it lasted.” But the joyride is over for the former Auburn standout after the NFL reversed course on a rule interpretation. For the past two games, Carlson has used safety Roderic Teamer as a holder on kickoffs,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas, Oklahoma could leave Big 12 early

Texas and Oklahoma were expected to remain in the Big 12 through the 2024 season but apparently, something has changed. During the Big 12 meetings in Las Vegas last week, the long-standing narrative that OU and Texas wouldn’t leave early got busted. Now, it seems, both programs intend to make their exit following the 2023 season.
NORMAN, OK
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy