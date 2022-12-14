Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Former Auburn player and coach to be named Arkansas DC
Travis Williams is returning to the SEC.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed
The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
As FSU Prepares for Oklahoma, Brent Venables Says the 'Noles have 'Done it the Right Way'
OU's head coach noticed that Mike Norvell has been patient and built a strong foundation following a rough start in Tallahassee, and hopes he can follow the same path in Norman.
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
Amari Cooper passes Ozzie Newsome, Don Hutson
On one reception during the Cleveland Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Amari Cooper passed two Pro Football Hall of Fame members to move into second place among Alabama alumni in NFL receiving yards. Cooper had four receptions for 58 yards in the Browns’ victory. His...
Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
Another crystal ball comes in predicting Peyton Bowen to the Oklahoma Sooners
If the writing wasn’t already on the wall for the Oklahoma Sooners to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame, now you can print it in 40-inch headlines. 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong flipped his crystal ball for Peyton Bowen. It’s the second prediction in favor...
Tua Tagovailoa remains ‘optimistic’ after Dolphins’ third straight loss
The predicted snowpocalypse that was supposed to overwhelm the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium didn’t show up as the Buffalo Bills’ 12th man on Saturday night. The game did kick off at an unhospitable-for-the-Florida-visitors 30 degrees with a 22-degree wind chill, but the snow didn’t arrive until the fourth quarter.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About The NCAA's New Redshirting Rule
Friday brought the start of bowl season in college football, with the first two of 42 postseason matchups being played. It also saw the NCAA announce a significant rule change that will impact those bowl games. The NCAA has issued a one-time waiver allowing all players who have appeared in ...
CBS Sports
Watch USC vs. Auburn: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The USC Trojans will play host again and welcome the #19 Auburn Tigers to Galen Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Trojans are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. USC beat the Long Beach State Beach 88-78 on Wednesday. USC's guard...
NCAA Announces Significant New Redshirting Rule For Bowl Season
The NCAA on Friday instituted a new rule that will alter the roster flexibility teams have during bowl season. ESPN's Cole Cubelic broke the news and explained its utility. "NCAA has issued a one-time blanket waiver," Cubelic explained, "In FBS football to exempt postseason ...
NFL takes away Daniel Carlson’s holder
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson said, “It was fun while it lasted.” But the joyride is over for the former Auburn standout after the NFL reversed course on a rule interpretation. For the past two games, Carlson has used safety Roderic Teamer as a holder on kickoffs,...
Report: Texas, Oklahoma could leave Big 12 early
Texas and Oklahoma were expected to remain in the Big 12 through the 2024 season but apparently, something has changed. During the Big 12 meetings in Las Vegas last week, the long-standing narrative that OU and Texas wouldn’t leave early got busted. Now, it seems, both programs intend to make their exit following the 2023 season.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1