Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 1: Full Recap of Premiere
1923‘s premiere episode, “1923,” introduces us to the Duttons of the 1920s while revealing the painful fates of their 1883... The post ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 1: Full Recap of Premiere appeared first on Outsider.
The Worst Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
Rihanna Makes Her Official Debut On TikTok With First Image of Son
Christmas came early for Rihanna fans who got the first look at her bundle of joy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), the "Umbrella" singer shared the first look at her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. She welcomed her first child, a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
Jenna Ortega Debuted A New Shag Haircut, And Her "Wednesday" Costars Are Getting Rather Thirsty In The Comments
To quote Emma Myers, the actor who plays Enid: "I think maybe I um….when you um…I think…uh *gulp*….hi."
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Famed ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ featured on The Ellen Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has died. He was 40. Boss' wife, dancer Allison Holker, confirmed his death to People. TMZ reports Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, Holker, told police that Boss...
Neighbor Compliments Family’s Christmas Lights in Heartwarming Viral Ring Camera Footage
Holiday decorations don't only spark joy for the families who deck their halls. Neighbors also benefit from the season of twinkling lights. On TikTok, a video of a neighbor's earnest compliments for a family's outdoor Christmas lights display is warming our hearts this holiday season. In the viral video shared...
Mom Going Blind After Tattooing Eyeballs Like Favorite Tattoo Model
A law student and mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple says she's now going blind from the procedure. Anaya Peterson, a law student based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, decided to get the procedure done after admiring Australian alternative model Amber Luke’s tattooed eyes. “I was just going...
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ
Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
