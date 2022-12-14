ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Worst Movies of 2022

Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January

With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed

After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Famed ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ featured on The Ellen Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has died. He was 40. Boss' wife, dancer Allison Holker, confirmed his death to People. TMZ reports Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, Holker, told police that Boss...
Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ

Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
JACKSON, NJ
