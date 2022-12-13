ROAD WORK CONTINUES ON INTERSTATE 65 IN MAURY COUNTY. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY THIS WEEK — FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM — ON GRADING, PAVING, DRAINAGE, AND RETAINING WALLS. THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURES, BUT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN IN EACH DIRECTION. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO