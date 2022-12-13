ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Happy’s Sports Lounge

Congratulations to Happy’s Sports Lounge for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 15th at 4pm. Happy’s Sports Lounge is located at 302 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (at the corner of Walnut and Main) and can be contacted at 615-956-6541.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb continues buying campus-area homes

Lipscomb University and RER Partnership are continuing their real estate transactions, with the former having paid the latter about $949,000 for a single-family home located near the campus. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property at 1103 Morrow Ave. RER paid $700,000 for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN
radio7media.com

Road work affects I-65 in Maury County

ROAD WORK CONTINUES ON INTERSTATE 65 IN MAURY COUNTY. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY THIS WEEK — FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM — ON GRADING, PAVING, DRAINAGE, AND RETAINING WALLS. THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURES, BUT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN IN EACH DIRECTION. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN
Davidson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Plans to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway met with pushback by local community members

Plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in downtown Nashville, Tenn. have hit a snag in the city's local politics scene, as community members have expressed their concerns about the proposal ranging from its impact on taxpayers to the noise level. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Speedway Motorsports Inc. is seeking approval on a development agreement to renovate the speedway and a lease agreement for Bristol Motor Speedway to operate the track for the next 30 years.
NASHVILLE, TN

