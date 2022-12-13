Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Happy’s Sports Lounge
Congratulations to Happy’s Sports Lounge for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 15th at 4pm. Happy’s Sports Lounge is located at 302 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (at the corner of Walnut and Main) and can be contacted at 615-956-6541.
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb continues buying campus-area homes
Lipscomb University and RER Partnership are continuing their real estate transactions, with the former having paid the latter about $949,000 for a single-family home located near the campus. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property at 1103 Morrow Ave. RER paid $700,000 for the...
wjle.com
Two Weeks Remain to Get Your New “Blue” Tennessee License Plate Before Your Old “Green Mountain” One Expires
DeKalb County Clerk James L. (Jimmy) Poss reminds you that if your vehicle has a Green mountain plate time is running out to replace it with the new Blue plate which began Jan 1, 2022. “After December 31, 2022 no vehicle should have a Green Mountain plate. Should a vehicle...
WSMV
Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
Jelly Roll Donates Every Penny From Sold-Out Show At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena To Same Juvenile Center He Was Incarcerated In
Jelly Roll is certainly in the giving spirit this holiday season. Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently had a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, which is by far the cities biggest arena. And not only was the room full of adoring fans, and the show included...
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
radio7media.com
Road work affects I-65 in Maury County
ROAD WORK CONTINUES ON INTERSTATE 65 IN MAURY COUNTY. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY THIS WEEK — FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM — ON GRADING, PAVING, DRAINAGE, AND RETAINING WALLS. THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURES, BUT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN IN EACH DIRECTION. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
WKRN
Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike
In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
CBS Sports
Plans to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway met with pushback by local community members
Plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in downtown Nashville, Tenn. have hit a snag in the city's local politics scene, as community members have expressed their concerns about the proposal ranging from its impact on taxpayers to the noise level. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Speedway Motorsports Inc. is seeking approval on a development agreement to renovate the speedway and a lease agreement for Bristol Motor Speedway to operate the track for the next 30 years.
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
Police searching for missing woman after vehicle found abandoned in Columbia
On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some "concerning statements" to her family before she was reported missing.
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe after Silver Alert issued by TBI
Several hours after issuing a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Murfreesboro, the TBI announced that 25-year-old Cameron Delgado has been found safe.
