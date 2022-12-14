ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Construction slowing down at META Huntsville Data Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parent company of Facebook, META, announced that an expansion of the Huntsville Data Center would temporarily stop. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes the company is making to the design of the data center. At this time, it has not been announced when construction is expected to be finished.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Botanical Garden venue named for Hank Isenberg

HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall has been named “Isenberg Grand Hall” to commemorate long-time supporter of the garden, Hank Isenberg. Isenberg, president and CEO of IronMountain Solutions, has served on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors for three years. The newly...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

META halting construction in Huntsville

Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son. A father who was charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in court on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”We haven’t seen a plan. What if they cannot fill this with UAH students or staff?”. Thursday evening, Huntsville City Leaders approved the rezoning of four acres of land on Holmes Avenue, which could open the door to future student housing to be built where Trinity Presbyterian Church now sits. However, it’s not a public project the university has its hands on; It’s a private venture co-opted by CapStone Development and Boaz Ventures.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
