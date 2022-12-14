Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Meta pauses construction on part of $1.5 billion Huntsville Data Center
Construction has temporarily halted on part of the $1.5 billion data center Meta is building in Huntsville as the company formerly known as Facebook redesigns a section of the project. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of a portion...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
WAFF
Construction slowing down at META Huntsville Data Center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parent company of Facebook, META, announced that an expansion of the Huntsville Data Center would temporarily stop. According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes the company is making to the design of the data center. At this time, it has not been announced when construction is expected to be finished.
Athens officials react to Huntsville annexing 1,220 acres outside their city
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the property owned by...
Auto parts, labor shortage leads to headaches for customers
Supply chain issues have been affecting the auto industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say the issue has also led to unethical practices by some mechanics.
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
$108 million project with ‘net zero living’ coming to Huntsville’s MidCity District
A $108 million residential development planned for Huntsville’s MidCity District is aiming for a “net zero energy” project with a reduced carbon footprint beginning with construction and continuing with concepts for reusable energy once completed. The project is Wellory Living and will be located at Old Monrovia...
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Decatur warming shelter opens its doors ahead of below-freezing temperatures this weekend
Colder temperatures are on the way for most of North Alabama. In response, a Decatur warming shelter is opening its doors Saturday and Sunday, even though they typically don't open their doors on weekends. Brad Johnson, the building operations manager for Hands Across Decatur, said opening the shelter when the...
256today.com
Botanical Garden venue named for Hank Isenberg
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Grand Hall has been named “Isenberg Grand Hall” to commemorate long-time supporter of the garden, Hank Isenberg. Isenberg, president and CEO of IronMountain Solutions, has served on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors for three years. The newly...
WAFF
META halting construction in Huntsville
Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son. A father who was charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in court on Friday.
Alabamians honor, remember veterans on ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’
“We want to make sure they’ve not been forgotten,” Larry Bayer said on a cold, sunny Saturday morning at Valhalla Memory Gardens in north Huntsville. That is the simple idea behind “National Wreaths Across America Day,” an annual turnout of volunteers to decorate the graves of American veterans.
WAFF
Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”We haven’t seen a plan. What if they cannot fill this with UAH students or staff?”. Thursday evening, Huntsville City Leaders approved the rezoning of four acres of land on Holmes Avenue, which could open the door to future student housing to be built where Trinity Presbyterian Church now sits. However, it’s not a public project the university has its hands on; It’s a private venture co-opted by CapStone Development and Boaz Ventures.
WAAY-TV
Wreck closed part of westbound University Drive near Providence in Huntsville
5:38 p.m.: The roadway is now open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed 2 westbound lanes in the area of 6404 University Drive due to a vehicle wreck. Avoid the area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
