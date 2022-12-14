Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting
Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
Appeal denied for Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson despite backing of prosecutors
The Alabama Supreme Court today denied an appeal by death row inmate Toforest Johnson, who claimed the state violated his right to a fair trial by failing to disclose that a key witness was motivated by a $5,000 reward. The justices did not issue a written opinion in denying Johnson’s...
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
Family sought for William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate who died this week
An inmate serving a life sentence was found dead of natural causes, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding his family. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was found unresponsive at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. He was in the infirmary where he was being treated for chronic health conditions.
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
As most of Alabama grows older, these 11 counties are getting younger
Alabama’s population is getting older. And that’s true in nearly every corner of the state. But 11 Alabama counties got younger, and some not by much. And they were not the usual list of fast-growing suburban Alabama counties nor the homes of the state’s universities and clusters of undergraduates. Instead, Alabama saw several rural counties, scattered all over the state, witness a drop in median age.
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service
From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
Police called to Warrior Met coal mining protest outside Vestavia Hills home
Vestavia Hills police were called this evening as people protesting the mining industry gathered outside a home. Police were called on a report of trespassing at around 6 p.m. The group gathered in the Southbend subdivision as part of the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. They arrived at the neighborhood...
Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville
PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
Alabama cornerback becomes second player to transfer to Oregon this month
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson became the latest player to find a new home in the transfer portal, announcing Sunday on Twitter he will join Oregon. Jackson is the second Tide player to transfer to Oregon this month, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Jackson had narrowed his finalists to Oregon and Kentucky.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham
A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Alabama faces coldest Christmas in many years: Will that bring snow?
“Bitter” cold air will be on its way to Alabama next week -- and it could be the coldest Alabama has gotten in many years. That’s the headline of the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast as of Friday morning. Not only will Alabama be in a deep...
Foul play not suspected in death of Birmingham-Southern basketball player Colin Glover
Birmingham-Southern College basketball player Colin Joshua Glover died Friday at a local hospital. He was 21 years old. Trussville police and firefighters were called to a house on Highland Trace and found Glover unresponsive, according to reports. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause...
Former Alabama WR transferring to playoff team
Another former Alabama player took the transfer portal exit ramp Saturday. Receiver JoJo Earle committed to TCU, On3 reported. He is the sixth of the 13 Alabama portal players to find a new school. The Aledo, Texas product played two seasons in Tuscaloosa before entering the portal on Dec. 5.
