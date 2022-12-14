Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown emotionally discuss bowl game decision
Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown made it official Saturday that both players are heading for the 2023 NFL Draft. In order to begin preparing for the draft, both star defensive backs will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. On Saturday, Illinois held a press conference with both players addressing the...
thechampaignroom.com
No. 18 Illinois avoids scare against Alabama A&M
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After last Saturday’s home loss to Penn State, Brad Underwood called out the lack of effort and leadership shown from his players. The following Saturday at State Farm Center, it’s not clear if they answered the bell. Despite the continued theme of horrible shooting...
WAND TV
Illinois picks up a home win against Alabama A&M
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were looking to regroup after a loss at home last Saturday against Penn State. Illinois hosting Alabama A&M today at the State Farm Center. It certainly wasn't pretty for the Illini. The Bulldogs were down just one point with 10:50 to go in the...
Why Bret Bielema chose Aaron Henry as new Illini DC: 'I knew I wanted Aaron to be the voice'
CHAMPAIGN — After a walk around scenic Jackson (Miss.), Aaron Henry and Bret Bielema returned to their hotel, their temporary home on a multi-state recruiting tour. As the duo sat in the lobby with more than an hour before their flight, Bielema voiced his next move. Bielema has seen...
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off
CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
'It says so much about their heart': Illini football players and Bielema family give back to community
URBANA — An idea floated around by Bret and Jen Bielema and pitched on the Illini practice field roughly a month ago came to fruition on Thursday night at Walmart in Urbana. The Bielema family wanted to donate to the Champaign-Urbana community for the holiday season and partnered with YoungLives and Healthy Beginnings to ease the financial difficulties on young mothers in the community. Roughly 50 mothers ranging from 15 to 19 years old received $200 from the Bielema family to do Christmas shopping. The tab ended up being more than $10,000 on the Bielema family dime.
Underwood says Illini brought effort at practice after loss to Penn State
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a loss at home to Penn State last weekend, Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood got on his team for their effort and lack of leadership, calling out Terrence Shannon Jr. Terrence did go on social media to say that he respects his head coach for wanting him to succeed. […]
WAND TV
Millikin men's and women's hoops earn W's over Carroll
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It was a clean sweep of Carroll University by the Millikin men's and women's basketball teams Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here.
WAND TV
Millikin's Alexander Perkins named to All-America First Team
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Alexander Perkins has been named to the Associated Press Division III All-America First Team. This comes after Perkins led the country in both sacks and tackles for loss at the Division III level. He's the 43rd player in program history to receive All-America honors.
thechampaignroom.com
How To Watch Illinois vs. Alabama A&M: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: N/A. Quick Hits. No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3,...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
WAND TV
Darius Adams holding toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former MacArthur star Darius Adams has been a professional basketball player for 10 years and even though he's been all over the world he hasn't forgotten his hometown. Adams is holding a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur. Anyone can drop of...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
WAND TV
Dial-A-Carol finishes 62nd year with over 8000 calls
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — UIUC's long-standing Dial-A-Carol tradition finished its 62nd year with 8,328 calls. For seven days in December, students monitor phone lines for 24 hours a day. Anyone who calls in is able to request a holiday carol for the student to sing. This year's event ran...
Stolen Salvation Army red kettle found in Urbana, returned to organization
The kettle was found in an Urbana dumpster recently. The Salvation Army says they’re happy to have to back.
City of Champaign announces two lane closures
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Friday that construction crews will be closing a pair of lanes in the city next week to allow for sewer maintenance and repairs. Both closures will start Monday morning and will last through Thursday. One closure will happen on westbound Bloomington Road between Cynthia Drive […]
WAND TV
After spate of recent fires, Champaign FD offers prevention advice
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — "If it seems like there's more fires happening right now, there are," said Champaign Fire Deputy Marshall, Jeremy Mitchell. This year, the department has responded to its highest number of structure fires since 2007. Over the past few weeks, the Champaign-Urbana area has seen several...
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
newschannel20.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
