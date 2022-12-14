Read full article on original website
Shara Rogers Crane
Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
Charles DeRouen
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Charles DeRouen, age 95, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Homer Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Charles died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Tyler Co., Texas. A native of Avery Island, Louisiana,...
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
Local man injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Jasper Police say a local man is undergoing treatment following an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before noon on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 190 East and Graham Streets. What happened and who was injured or involved is not known as officers investigate the incident. The location where the...
Santa Claus makes a stop at the First National Bank Christmas open house
The First National Bank of Jasper held it's Annual Christmas Open House on Friday and Santa Claus stopped by to visit the children as the bank's employees did a great job of serving cookies, coffee and other treats to make sure that everyone felt welcome.
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
