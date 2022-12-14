Read full article on original website
Related
Arctic Air To Target Iowa Next Week With Snow Chances
We are right on schedule with the arctic air expected to arrive next week and it will be a strong one with snow chances, so read on for the details... The first shot of cold air will come this weekend into early week but that will be a preview of what will come late week. Then we will work in a weak storm system around Monday Dec. 19th with perhaps a few inches of snow that can be squeezed out with this, especially for the center and southeast part of the state. That said, a chance of flurries or snow showers looks common for most of Iowa but the areas I mentioned above will be ground zero for the most accumulation out of the system.
abc57.com
The weekend finishes quietly, but snow and wind are on the way
The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
wearegreenbay.com
Some sunshine returns tomorrow!
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A few flurries linger into tomorrow morning, before skies clear into the afternoon. We are likely to see some sunshine before sunset tomorrow. Winds will be the main weather issue, with westerly gusts reaching into the 20s, and making feels like temps sit into the upper teens/low 20s all day.
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
National Weather Service says today’s storm will last until tomorrow
No, you aren’t going crazy from all the shoveling and snow-blowing, this snowstorm is lasting longer than typical, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
kxnet.com
Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Northwesterly winds will increase Thursday with gusts to 45 MPH. Combined with the afternoon band of snow and the fresh snowpack, blowing snow will be a concern. Blizzard conditions are possible. The NW wind slowly dies down through Friday as the scattered snow exits. Temperatures...
wabi.tv
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is still in effect this morning as a slow-moving trough swings through and continues to produce light snowfall through the rest of the morning as this low continues slowly move east through the Maritimes. Snow will begin to taper off for the Bangor area later this morning while snow will continue for northern and far eastern Maine coming to an end on Monday. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from a trace – 2″ for the Bangor area, an additional 3-6″ for central and northern Penobscot county, and an additional 6-10″ for northern Washington county and eastern Aroostook county. Winter storm warnings are still in effect for northern Maine and are set to expire by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures today reach the low to mid 30′s and winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.
kicdam.com
Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow
Potential for a half-foot of snow has led the National Weather Service to place the entire Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas in a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with counties in western Minnesota under the warning until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
The impact blizzards have on the disabled
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
mprnews.org
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
Comments / 0