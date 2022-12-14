What's better than a weekday afternoon game on a tropical island to kick off bowl season?. OK, OK, you might be able to think of a few things (like, ahem, winning $100,000), but Friday's Bahamas Bowl gave us everything we wanted from bowl season. A couple of fun teams most of us had never watched before, a sweat on our bets (especially if you bet over or under 44.5) and a great finish, with UAB beating Miami of Ohio 24-20 by making a tackle inside the 3-yard line on the final play.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO