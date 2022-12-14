ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Times Gazette

Bengals capitalize; Tejay Antone chimes in

Cincinnati pulled out a huge victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday to end the five-game winning streak the Browns had on Burrow and this young offense with the final score being 23-10. Cincinnati was missing many key players including Boyd, Higgins and Hurst. Despite lacking their usual receivers, Cincinnati had a magnificent game plan, and the defense was a terror for Watson and the Browns for all four quarters.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC gives disappointing news ahead of Bengals matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and as we all know, this isn’t your father’s -or even grandfather’s- Bengals team. This is the new-age Bengals, aka the defending AFC champs, led by superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. So, when it comes...
TAMPA, FL
NOLA.com

Bowl season is under way, and we've got picks for you for a jam-packed weekend

What's better than a weekday afternoon game on a tropical island to kick off bowl season?. OK, OK, you might be able to think of a few things (like, ahem, winning $100,000), but Friday's Bahamas Bowl gave us everything we wanted from bowl season. A couple of fun teams most of us had never watched before, a sweat on our bets (especially if you bet over or under 44.5) and a great finish, with UAB beating Miami of Ohio 24-20 by making a tackle inside the 3-yard line on the final play.
ALABAMA STATE
NOLA.com

What to watch for in Saints-Falcons? A big game from No. 7, and a star's re-appearing act

The last time the New Orleans Saints faced the rival Atlanta Falcons, they were brimming with hope for what was to come in 2022. A lot has changed since the Saints erased a 16-point fourth quarter deficit back in Week 1. With four weeks to go, the Saints are 4-9, putting them in a tie for the fourth-worst record in the NFL. Remarkably, the Saints are still not eliminated from playoff contention.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Falcons: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the rival Atlanta Falcons in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 7-6) Saints 28, Falcons 26: The Saints have held things together despite their tough season. They're getting healthy and should be able get their offense back on track against the Falcons. But it's never easy when Atlanta is involved.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday. Lawrence...
NOLA.com

LSU baseball lands commitment from top Class of 2024 prospect

The LSU baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top high school players in the Class of 2024. Konnor Griffin, a two-way player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Griffin has played shortstop, outfielder, third base and is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has reached 93 mph.
BATON ROUGE, LA

