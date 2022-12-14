Read full article on original website
Charles DeRouen
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Charles DeRouen, age 95, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Homer Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Charles died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Tyler Co., Texas. A native of Avery Island, Louisiana,...
Shara Rogers Crane
Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
UPDATE: Names of three deceased from Lufkin crash released
UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
Triple fatality car crash in Lufkin leaves community heartbroken
LUFKIN, Texas — Three people pronounced dead at the scene after a car crash in Lufkin around midnight Saturday morning. There were six passengers in the car. Officers say none of them were wearing a seatbelt. Two other passengers were flown to a hospital, while one was treated and released. The suspect was treated and then booked into jail.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash
LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
Lufkin police identify 3 killed, 2 critically injured after suspected drunk-driving crash
LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's note: CBS19 is withholding the identity of he suspect due to him being a minor. The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The teen was traveling southbound on South Front Street in...
Santa Claus makes a stop at the First National Bank Christmas open house
The First National Bank of Jasper held it's Annual Christmas Open House on Friday and Santa Claus stopped by to visit the children as the bank's employees did a great job of serving cookies, coffee and other treats to make sure that everyone felt welcome.
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
Local man injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Jasper Police say a local man is undergoing treatment following an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before noon on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 190 East and Graham Streets. What happened and who was injured or involved is not known as officers investigate the incident. The location where the...
DEVELOPING UPDATE: Police release name of man killed in Dowlen Road overpass crash
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have released the name of a 40-year-old man killed in a crash on the Dowlen Road overpass in Beaumont. Ivan Castaneda, 40, of Beaumont, died in the collision. Police say another vehicle was also involved. That driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators. The...
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
Mom, supporters of teen being charged as adult after fight at West Brook High School hold protest
BEAUMONT, Texas — A small group of protestors gathered in front of the Jefferson County courthouse Thursday morning in support of a Beaumont teen charged as an adult in connection with a fight caught on video at West Brook High School. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would...
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
