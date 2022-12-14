Read full article on original website
Shara Rogers Crane
Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
KFDM-TV
Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash
LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
South Oak Cliff outlasts Port Neches-Groves to repeat as Texas high school football champions
Port Neches-Groves gave South Oak Cliff an early scare, but the defending champion Golden Bears didn't blink. Down 17-5 in the second quarter, South Oak Cliff (13-3) scored less than a minute before halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half to run away with a 34-24 win Friday night at ...
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena
He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
Lufkin police identify 3 killed, 2 critically injured after suspected drunk-driving crash
LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's note: CBS19 is withholding the identity of he suspect due to him being a minor. The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The teen was traveling southbound on South Front Street in...
Concert8
Santa Claus makes a stop at the First National Bank Christmas open house
The First National Bank of Jasper held it's Annual Christmas Open House on Friday and Santa Claus stopped by to visit the children as the bank's employees did a great job of serving cookies, coffee and other treats to make sure that everyone felt welcome.
Local man injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Jasper Police say a local man is undergoing treatment following an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before noon on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 190 East and Graham Streets. What happened and who was injured or involved is not known as officers investigate the incident. The location where the...
Port Arthur woman indicted on second murder charge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 24-year-old Port Arthur woman and accused killer has been indicted again, in another murder. Lace Skyler Christian was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in August 2022, for the May 2022 shooting death of Russell Vernon Realdo. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Christian was...
KFDM-TV
West Side of Port Arthur is a long-standing food desert
Port Arthur — Families in one section of Port Arthur say they live in a food desert. The lack of nearby grocery stores is a major problem. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles investigates a possible solution.
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
12newsnow.com
15-year-old certified as adult on murder charge after Avery Trace Apartment shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. Khalin White, 15, is accused of shooting and killing Quarderious Jordan on September 10, 2022. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is...
'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
