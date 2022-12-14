ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

kjas.com

Shara Rogers Crane

Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
CALL, TX
KLTV

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KFDM-TV

Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash

LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town

It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
JASPER, TX
107 JAMZ

Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries reported following accident involving Beaumont ISD bus Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to an area hospital following an accident involving a Beaumont Independent School District bus. It happened Friday at the 6700 block of College Street and Dowlen Road. Beaumont Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that the driver and one child were the only ones on the bus when the accident took place.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Concert8

JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local man injured in auto-pedestrian accident

Jasper Police say a local man is undergoing treatment following an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before noon on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 190 East and Graham Streets. What happened and who was injured or involved is not known as officers investigate the incident. The location where the...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur woman indicted on second murder charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 24-year-old Port Arthur woman and accused killer has been indicted again, in another murder. Lace Skyler Christian was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in August 2022, for the May 2022 shooting death of Russell Vernon Realdo. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Christian was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

