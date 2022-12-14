Read full article on original website
Graham Mertz visits second SEC school as Wisconsin QB transfer looks for new program
Graham Mertz is still looking for his new program, and the Wisconsin QB transfer is in Lexington this weekend, A Sea of Blue reported, to check out what Kentucky has to offer. Both Mertz and Kentucky are checking out multiple options. NC State’s Devin Leary visited Kentucky earlier in the week, and is set for his second visit to Auburn. Meanwhile, Mertz earlier visited Florida.
Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball
Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal
Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
Top-ranked recruit Tre Johnson sets visit to Kentucky
John Calipari and his staff have already signed their 2023 recruiting class for the Kentucky Wildcats. With those signatures in place, they can now start to completely turn their attention to the class of 2024. It appears that they are starting off hot as well, as it was reported Friday evening that the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 will be visiting Lexington in just over a month.
College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Arizona could make moves in Top 25 And 1 after critical Saturday
The best Saturday of the season to date is on tap, complete with a schedule featuring five games between schools ranked in the top 20 of Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Here's the rundown:. 12:00 pm ET: No. 10 Indiana at No....
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Coffman grad Abby Steiner wins NCAA track and field’s highest individual honor
LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former University of Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner was awarded The Bowerman on Thursday, track and field’s highest individual honor. The former Dublin Coffman speedster took the track world by storm after winning the NCAA women’s 200 meter championship with a record-breaking time of 21.80. The central Ohio native finished fifth in the 200-meter […]
Kentucky football adds a pair of transfers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football program added two transfers on Thursday. Northern Illinois offensive lineman Marques Cox and Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway both announced their intention to join the Wildcats roster next season. Cox, is a five-year player for Northern Illinois and will have one season of eligibility...
West Creek freshman point guard steals Player of the Week with high scores
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek point guard Kameron Bowers produced at a high level during the week of Dec. 5th, earning him Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors. Bowers had a key role in the Coyotes’ production during the team’s three games from last week. He...
University of Kentucky students graduate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s graduation day for University of Kentucky students!. The 2022 UK commencement ceremonies took place at Rupp Arena Friday. UK says 1,200 graduates are getting their diplomas. There were two ceremonies today, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m. We...
NAI Isaac closes leases at Kentucky retail center
NAI Isaac closed a 2,000-square-foot retail lease at 620 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, Kentucky, to Stone Cold Creamery/Planet Smoothie. Jalpa Patel of ERA Select Real Estate represented the tenant. Paul Ray Smith Jr., executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, both with NAI Isaac, represented the landlord. The two eateries...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear …. A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
