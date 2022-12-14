Blake Shelton Gushes He 'Won The Ultimate Prize' On 'The Voice' By Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani

mega

Hours after wrapping up his penultimate season as a judge on NBC’s long-running singing competition series, The Voice , country crooner Blake Shelton is getting candid about his 12-year tenure on the show.

During a new interview published earlier this week, the TV personality detailed how his his decade and change inhabiting that famous spinning chair had altered the course of his life, namely, helping him nab the show’s “ultimate prize” — his wife, fellow judge Gwen Stefani .

" The Voice has changed my life in a million ways," the “God’s Country” artist, who said he will be leaving the show next year, revealed during the recent sit-down. “Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife. ”

Though Shelton emerged from the show’s 22nd season a winner , his team member Bryce Leatherwood nabbing the crown this time around, Shelton asserted that getting acquainted with the No Doubt songstress is what made him the greatest winner in the series’ decade-spanning history.

"I won the ultimate prize on The Voice, ” he said of Stefani, whom he married in July 2021. “I don't think anybody had a bigger win than I did.”

Considering his apparent love for his wife , Shelton also recalled the bittersweet moment he realized he had completed his final season of The Voice with his wife, who has periodically judged the show since its seventh season in 2014.

"It was crazy,” the star remembered, noting that he “didn’t even think about it” until the moment “the cameras shut off.”

“Then I realized, 'Oh, my gosh.' I looked over, and she was crying," he recalled. "She was like, 'That's it, we're never going to do this again, you know?'… It was bittersweet."

But it’s not just Shelton. Last week, Stefani also opened up about concluding her final season with her husband, explaining that while "it's been a a really amazing season," it seemingly felt "too short."

"It's mine and Blake's last season [together]," the “Cool” songstress explained, growing visibly teary-eyed . "I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

Even so, the musical artist reiterated that coaching The Voice was "one of the most fun things I've ever done” — thanks, in part, to Shelton.

"I met my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine," she spilled.

