“The night is nearly over; the day is almost here.”
"The night is nearly over; the day is almost here."

The Scriptural passage for today is found in Romans 13:12: "The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So, let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light." These words of encouragement are for all people, especially for those who are saved, but maybe have strayed from the path of righteousness. As we see the wickedness around us increasing, we should clean up our lives by coming out of the darkness of sin and bask in the light of redemption and renewal. We never know the day nor the hour when the Son of Man will return. Let us be watchful and ready!
5-Legged Calf!
5-Legged Calf!

I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
How you can watch out for holiday scams this year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Don’t let your rush to finish that Christmas shopping distract you from watching out for scammers! Leaders with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Mississippi said one scam they see get bigger every year are “puppy” scams. This is when fake companies post pictures of cute animals on social media and […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
Essence
Jackson Is Still Fighting For Clean Water
Reporter Zinhle Essamuah shines a spotlight on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. with a new documentary airing Friday on NBC News Now at 10:30 pm EST. A new documentary short airing tonight on NBC News NOW, “Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water,” brings the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. to the center stage.
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
WAPT
Hundreds of children will have a merry Christmas thanks to Salvation Army's Angel Tree
JACKSON, Miss. — Hundreds of children in the Jackson community will have a very merry Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree and toy donation. The distribution was held Thursday at the Salvation Army on Beasley Road. Salvation Army leaders said more than 1,200 children received toys. "The...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
WLOX
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal. Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried...
Kimley Denise Layton, 62 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Kimley Denise Layton, 62 of Mendenhall, Mississippi

Kimley Denise Layton, 62 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2022 at the Courtyard Nursing Home in McComb, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, May 31, 1960 in Mendenhall, Mississippi.
impact601.com
Accidental shooting leaves one deceased in Vossburg
A Thursday evening incident that was determined as an accidental discharge left a person form Louisiana deceased at a hunting camp in Vossburg. "The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, December 15, in regards of someone being shot," stated Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
Kathryn Ann May Wallace, 84 of Magee, Mississippi
Kathryn Ann May Wallace, 84 of Magee, Mississippi

(May 16, 1938 – December 16, 2022) Kathryn Ann May Wallace, 84 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
WLBT
Storm rips through Rankin Co. chicken houses on poultry farm
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heavy winds and powerful rain ripped through multiple chicken houses in Rankin County. It’s located on Gaddis Myers Road, south of I-20, between Pelahatchie and Puckett. Sheriff Bryan Bailey shared images, one of which included a flock of animals still standing between the remaining...
Man sentenced for 2020 McComb manslaughter
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020. On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison. According to the […]
impact601.com
Alleged domestic incident turns fatal, leaves two deceased
An alleged domestic dispute turned violent Friday evening, resulting in two fatalities in Jasper County. "On December 16, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where the caller reported what they thought to be screams and gun shots," said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
WLBT
Diabetic foot care is key to amputation prevention, especially among African Americans
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to medical professionals, diabetes sufferers risk higher rates of amputation and traumatic surgeries, which could be avoided in many cases. Thursday, those diagnosed with the illness learned how simple life changes and foot care can extend their lives and prevent limb loss. “I want all...
