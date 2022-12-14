ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'The doors are open': Organization helping less fortunate during frigid temperatures

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An organization in northeast Nebraska is doing its part to help out the less fortunate this holiday season. With temperatures currently in the low 20s and the weather outlook for next week possibly dropping to the negatives, it could be dangerous for people who are either homeless or constantly outside during these frigid temperatures.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
NORFOLK, NE

