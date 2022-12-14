Read full article on original website
Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4. Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination...
$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
'The doors are open': Organization helping less fortunate during frigid temperatures
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An organization in northeast Nebraska is doing its part to help out the less fortunate this holiday season. With temperatures currently in the low 20s and the weather outlook for next week possibly dropping to the negatives, it could be dangerous for people who are either homeless or constantly outside during these frigid temperatures.
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
Criminal investigation underway over North Fork Area Transit finances
According to North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) Legal Council Attorney Jason Lammli the organization has suspended its general manager, engaged an auditing firm, and also contacted the county to determine if any further steps needed to be taken.
Suspended North Fork Area Transit GM accused of embezzling funds for flights, casinos and more
NORFOLK, Neb. – According to court records, the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit is facing felony theft charges related the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office compiled a report on Thursday and filed official court documents...
North Fork Area Transit under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit was unable to make payroll Friday, leading to an emergency city meeting in Norfolk. News broke Friday of financial issues with Norfolk Area Transit (NFAT) at the Norfolk city council chambers in an emergency council meeting. Jason Lammli, the legal counsel for NFAT, requested that $88,155.59 be paid to the non-profit in order to make payroll. While the details aren't all known at this time, NFAT is currently undergoing an investigation for alleged criminal misconduct. NFAT's general manager, Jeff Stewart, has been suspended, an audit of their finances has begun, and the Nebraska Mobility Management team will be taking over day-to-day operations.
