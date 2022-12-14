ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers

It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979.   With so many things revolving...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A look inside Wayne County's salt distribution process each winter

Should 4 to 5 inches of snow arrive as predicted Dec. 21-23, Wayne County plow trucks will be ready to clear the roads. The county prepares its plow trucks and salt in advance to ensure road conditions are as safe as possible. To prevent icy roads, "salt trucks are kept loaded with salt and ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week in anticipation of snowfalls," according to Wayne County's website. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
whmi.com

City Of Howell Launches New App

The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
HOWELL, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains

CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
CHELSEA, MI

