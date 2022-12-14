Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
candgnews.com
Some local residents will be taxed less, some more, with passage of county transit millage
KEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE/SYLVAN LAKE — Residents in Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake can expect to see an increase in their winter tax bills for at least the next 10 years. Each of those communities previously opted out of services provided by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
The Oakland Press
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
The Oakland Press
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers
It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did...
Morning Sun
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979. With so many things revolving...
A look inside Wayne County's salt distribution process each winter
Should 4 to 5 inches of snow arrive as predicted Dec. 21-23, Wayne County plow trucks will be ready to clear the roads. The county prepares its plow trucks and salt in advance to ensure road conditions are as safe as possible. To prevent icy roads, "salt trucks are kept loaded with salt and ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week in anticipation of snowfalls," according to Wayne County's website. ...
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break
The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill.
whmi.com
City Of Howell Launches New App
The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested
WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains
CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
Comments / 0