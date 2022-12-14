Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Post Register
Celtics' Tatum out against Magic for personal reasons
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic on Sunday because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring (30.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2).
Post Register
Simons, Lillard lead Trail Blazers past Rockets 107-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 107-95 on Saturday night. Portland led by as many as 22 points before Houston closed the gap to 11 points in the fourth quarter with 2:09 remaining, prompting the Trail Blazers to put their starters back in the game.
Post Register
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for a...
Post Register
AP source: Pirates, C Hedges agree to 1-year contract
The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran catcher Austin Hedges agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical.
